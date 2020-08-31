Pests were found at a Perrysburg pizzeria during a recent health inspection.
The Wood County Health Department visited the Original Gino’s Pizza, 26597 N. Dixie Hwy. Suite 163, on Aug. 19 for a follow-up inspection.
The one critical violation was the presence of live insects, rodents and other pests. Flies were observed in the facility, in both front and back of house.
Flies also were found in the establishment during an Aug. 13 inspection.
There also were six non-critical offenses, four of which had to do with the cleanliness of the facility.
They included outer opening not protected; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and facility not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done Aug. 14.
Second Floor Kitchen - Student Union, 806 Ridge St., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Falcon Nest Food Court, Bowen-Thompson Student Union, 806 Ridge St., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was improper storage of chemicals when cleaning a bulk flour container (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was re-use of single-service or single-use articles (corrected during inspection).
The following inspections were done Aug. 18.
Andy’s Bar & Grill, 7820 Ponderosa Road, Perrysburg, had five critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (repeat, corrected during inspection); quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness; equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; no sanitizer test kit available; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and mops dried improperly (corrected during inspection).
China City, 129 N. Main St., North Baltimore, had one critical and three non-critical offenses during a follow-up inspection.
Critical was food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were outer opening not protected; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
Miller Tap Room Just One More LLC, 413 N. Main St., Walbridge, had one critical and one non-critical offense during a follow-up inspection.
Critical was direct connection was found between the sewage system and a drain originating from equipment in which food, portable equipment, or utensils are placed.
Non-critical was floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
The following inspections were done Aug. 19.
El Vaquero, 26611 N. Dixie Hwy Suite 109, Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Kingston Residence of Perrysburg Basement Kit, 333 E. Boundary St., had one critical offense, which was handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing.
Lamplight Cafe’, 121 W. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical violations.
Critical was improper bare-hand contact with RTE foods.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility flooring not maintained clean.
Olscamp Hall, BGSU, 1002 Ridge St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were outer opening not protected (repeat); non-food contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Rudy’s Dairy Depot, 28572 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, had two critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency; and equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; mops dried improperly (repeat, corrected during inspection); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Sterling’s Amish Deli, 133 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths (corrected during inspection); and in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection).
The following inspections were done Aug. 20.
Otterbein Portage Valley, 20311 Pemberville Road, Pemberville, had one non-critical offense, which was a personal drink was observed in the reach-in freezer over food service items (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Frobose Market IGA, 209 Bierley Ave., Pemberville, had two non-critical offenses, which were label on a food packaged in-house did not contain all required information (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Buggy Whip Bakery, 104 E Main St., Wayne, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was missing and/or incomplete allergen declaration(s).
Non-critical were re-use of single-service or single-use articles (repeat); unfinished door entrance at the back door and wall in the restroom, holes in the walls of the backstock room, and damaged floor tiles in the bathroom and backstock room (repeat); and personal items stored over food service items in the reach-in cooler.
Zero violations were found at Coffee Oasis, 1234 N. Main St., Bowling Green; Falcon’s Nest Market, Bowen Thompson Student Union, 806 Ridge St., Bowling Green; Kentucky Fried Chicken/Long John Silvers, 1020 N. Main St., Bowling Green; Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2180 Inc., 1163 N. Main St., Bowling Green; Random Acts of Walbridge, 209 N. Main St., Walbridge; Envelope Mart, 2639 Tracy Road, Northwood; Thyssenkrupp, 8001 Thyssenkrupp Pkwy., Northwood; and Frobose Meat Locker, 215 E. Front St., Pemberville.