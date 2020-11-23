The Wood County Health Inspections visited a number of eateries earlier this month.
The following inspections were done Nov. 9.
Norplas Industries, 7825 Caple Blvd., Northwood, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature
Non-critical was inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food.
During a follow-up inspection, Papa John’s Pizza, 425 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, including non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Guajillo’s, 434 E. Wooster St., C, Bowling Green, had one critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable – absorbent materials used to line shelves (repeat); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable – rust on some shelves in walk-in cooler; non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
The following inspections were done Nov. 10.
Rick’s Silver Moon Soda Grill, 7820 Ponderosa Suite A, Perrysburg, had four critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical were person in charge did not ensure employees are properly maintaining temperatures of temperature-controlled foods during hot and cold storage; food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (repeat, corrected during inspection); chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (repeat, corrected during inspection); and ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (critical, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths; equipment and utensils are not being air dried; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Ayo El Grande LLC DBA El Zarape, 1616 E. Wooster St., #1, Bowling Green, had two critical and three non-critical violations.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical were in-use utensils improperly stored; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and employees lockers improperly located (corrected during inspection).
Waffle House, 1548 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three critical and four non-critical violations.
All critical were corrected during inspection and included chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration; improper use of time as a public health control (four hours); and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials.
Non-critical included employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area (corrected during inspection); improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat),
Thrive Childcare, 1134 Professional Drive, Perrysburg, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat); and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled.
Non-critical were food thermometer not readily accessible; and no sanitizer test kit available.
Bob Evans Restaurants, 435 Lemoyne Road, Northwood, had three critical offenses, which were handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing; raw shell eggs not maintained at 45° F or below; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. All were corrected during inspection.
Quality Inn, 10621 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Jet’s Pizza, 1216 N. Main St., 107, Bowling Green, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and retail food establishment does not comply with Level One certification requirements (repeat).
Wasabi Blvd., 1616 E. Wooster St., #6 and #7, Bowling Green, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was ready-to-eat raw, marinated or partially cooked fish not properly frozen for parasite destruction (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were no soap at handwashing sink(s) (repeat); no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Perrysburg Cancer Center-Mercy Health, 12623 Eckel Junction Road, Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (corrected during inspection).
D.P. Dough, 1616 E. Wooster St., #8, Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections were done Nov. 12.
Principle Business Enterprises, 20189 Pine Lake Road, Dunbridge, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was handwashing sink not accessible (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
The following inspections were done Nov. 13.
Tim Hortons, 1508 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises.
Zero violations were found at Walt Churchill’s Market, 26625 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg; Slater Family Ice Arena, 417 N. Mercer Road, Bowling Green; and Panera Bread 1540 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green.