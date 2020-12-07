A Bowling Green business was given several health violations after expired food was found on its shelves to be sold.
The Wood County Health Department inspected Walmart, 131 W. Gypsy Lane Road, on Nov. 24 and found three critical and one non-critical violations.
Critical violations included food package(s) received in poor condition, including five cans of tomato sauce, a can of diced chicken, and several cans of soup (repeat); ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required, including two bags of ham with an expiration date of Nov. 22 and Nov. 23; and food in a retail food establishment must be embargoed due to adulteration, misbranding, or baby food or formula is expired. Multiple pouches of baby food with an expiration date of Nov. 11 and Aug. 6 were found for sale on shelves.
All critical violations were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was physical facilities not maintained in good repair after ice build-up was observed on the ceiling of the walk-in-freezer at the deli.
The following inspections were done Nov. 20.
During a follow-up inspection, Grape Leaf Express, 27112 Oakmead Drive, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was improper storage of food items.
Speedway, 145 Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Imaginative Beginnings Inc., 4937 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one non-critical offense, which was facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.
The following inspections were done Nov. 23.
Carolyn’s Personalized Catering LLC, 29208 Millbury Road, Millbury, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked.
Non-critical were re-use of single-service or single-use articles and equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency.
Subway, 1501 Woodville Road, Millbury, had one critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were improper storage of food items (corrected during inspection), food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation; mops dried improperly and light intensity less than 10 foot candles in required areas (repeat).
Taco Bell Express, 3483 Libby Road, Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat), and food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint
Fricker’s, 1720 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, including equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat), physical facilities not maintained in good repair;and facility not maintained clean.
North Main Old Town Buffet, Inc., 1216 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and two non-critical violations.
Both critical were repeats and included handwashing sink not accessible and food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials and facility not maintained clean. Both were repeat violations.
The following inspections were done Nov 24.
Love’s Travel Stops, 13190 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, had two critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health and handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (corrected during inspection), non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean and mops dried improperly.
McDonald’s, 12776 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, had one critical offense, which was equipment and utensils contacting temperature-controlled food not cleaned every four hours (repeat, corrected during inspection).
The following inspection was done Nov. 25.
TA Operating, LLC Taco Bell/Pizza Hut, 12906 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Zero offenses were found at Northwest Community Corrections Center, 1740 E. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green; Wood County Justice Center, 1960 E. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green; and La Quinta Inn by Wyndham, 1154 Professional Drive, Perrysburg.