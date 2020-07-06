Two establishments each had five critical violations when inspected by the Wood County Health Department in June.
When it was inspected June 16, Quality Inn, 10621 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had five critical and one non-critical violation.
All five critical were corrected during inspection and included food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness; equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat); temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature; and ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required.
Non-critical was improper storage of food items.
During a June 18 inspection, Tokyo Express LLC, 10013 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had five critical and three non-critical violations.
Four of the five critical were corrected during inspection and included handwashing sink not accessible; food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (repeat); chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. The fifth critical violation was improper use of time as a public health control (four hours).
Non-critical were outer opening not protected (corrected during inspection); in-use utensils improperly stored; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Bass Pro Shops, 10000 Bass Pro Blvd., Rossford, was inspected June 12 and had one critical violation, which was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. It was corrected during the inspection.
The following inspection was done June 15.
McDonald’s, 1050 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had two non-critical violations, which were in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections were done June 16.
Belmont Country Club - Clubhouse 8720, 29601 Bates Road, Perrysburg, had two critical violations and one non-critical offense.
Critical were refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat); and ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Belmont Country Club – Grill, 26901 Bates Road, Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Cross the Street Ventures, Inc. DBA Doc’s, 145 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical violation.
Critical was the presence of gnats around the pop dispensing guns at the bar.
Non-critical was facility not maintained clean.
City Tap and The Attic, 110 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were no water at the hand sink at the outdoor bar at The Attic; and improper stacking of clean glasses (corrected during inspection).
The following inspections were done June 17.
McDonald’s, 1470 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, was inspected after a complaint was received June 16. The person said they ate there and became ill two to six hours later. One critical and three non-critical violations were found.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating, or holding food; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Juvenile Detention Center, 1032 S. Dunbridge Road, Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was food thermometer not readily accessible.
Circle K, 1602 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were no soap at the front handwashing sink(s); bulk food for customer self-service not properly labeled (repeat); and no sanitizer test kits available.
Stony Ridge KOA, 24787 Luckey Road, Perrysburg, had two non-critical violations, which were no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events; and facility not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done June 18.
Pilot Travel Center, 3484 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s) (corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Taco Bell Express, 3483 Libby Road, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.
TravelCenters of America DBA Toledo 5, 3483 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were there was no person in charge present in food facility during inspection; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
McDonald’a, 3430 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections were done June 19.
Stone Ridge Golf Club, 1553 Muirfield Drive, Bowling Green, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included handwashing sink was being used for purposes other than handwashing; and food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation.
Non-critical were employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area (repeat, corrected during inspection); and in-use utensils improperly stored.
Fort Meigs YMCA Adventure Center, 210 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had one critical violation, which was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked.
During a follow-up inspection, Pertoria, Inc. DBA Wendy’s, 26630 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
Tim Hortons, 10711 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency.
Non-critical were handwashing sink water below 100°F (repeat); in-use utensils improperly stored; non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; and plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired.
No violations were found at: McDonald’s, 2700 Woodville Road, Northwood; Call of The Canyon Café, 109 N. Main St., Bowling Green; Brathaus, 115 E. Court St., Bowling Green; Belmont Country Club – Pool, 29601 Bates Road, Perrysburg; Juvenile Residential Center of NW Ohio, 1012 S Dunbridge Road, Bowling Green; Guac Shop, 831 Blackhorse Ct., Perrysburg; Children’s Discovery Center, 7033 Lighthouse Way, Perrysburg; Crosswinds Golf Club, 8205 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg; Frank’s Fries #3, 601 E. Crocker St., Bradner; Fuel Mart, 3654 Libbey Road, Perrysburg; Ken’s Flower Shops, Inc., 140 W. South Boundary, Perrysburg; Perrysburg Cancer Center-Mercy Health, 12623 Eckel Junction Road, Perrysburg; Econo Lodge, 10667 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg; Taco Bell, 320 E. Wooster, Bowling Green; and Tropical Smoothie Café, 510 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green.