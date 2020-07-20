Dead rodents were found in a trap during a recent health inspection.
A July 8 Wood County Health Department inspection of Wet Bar Inc. DBA Casa Barron, 209 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, found the dead mice in the server’s station.
The restaurant had two critical and three non-critical violations.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration; and ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (repeat).
Non-critical were presence of dead pests or insects (dead mice in trap underneath countertop at server’s station in back of house); improper storage of food items; and in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection).
The following inspections were done July 1.
Meijer Store, 2111 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and two critical violations.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were incorrect storage or display of food in contact with water or ice; and plumbing system not maintained in good repair.
Wal-Mart, 131 W. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was package integrity (cans had dents). It was corrected during inspection.
Blue Pacific Grill, 4150 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had one critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical was ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required.
Non-critical were temperature-controlled foods not properly thawed; improper storage of food items (repeat); and food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Jed’s Perrysburg, Inc., 7010 Lighthouse Way, Perrysburg, had three non-critical offenses, including employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area; food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraints; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Waffle House, 11121 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had two critical and two non-critical violations.
Critical were chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (corrected during inspection); and hot water for mechanical sanitization is below required temperature.
Non-critical included equipment and utensils are not being air dried; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
The following inspections were done July 2.
SamB’s, 163 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had four critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; improper cooling of temperature-controlled food (corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature/walk-in cooler (repeat); and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical included inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-durable equipment (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
GBSBrewing Co., 26611 N. Dixie Hwy., Suite 105, Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (corrected during inspection).
Kabob It, 132 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was improper cooling of temperature-controlled food.
Non-critical was re-use of single-service or single-use articles.
Both were corrected during inspection.
The following inspections were done July 6.
During a follow-up inspection, Swig, 219 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted.
Robert Bettinger Inc., 21211 W. River Road, Grand Rapids, had one non-critical offense, which was physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Miss Lily’s, 24174 Front St., Grand Rapids, had four critical and two non-critical violations.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (corrected during inspection); chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection); and raw shell eggs not maintained at 45° F or below (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s) (corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean;
Panera Bread, 1540 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (corrected during inspection).
The following inspections were done July 7.
Speedway, 4661 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one critical and two non-critical violations.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were facility not maintained clean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Speedway, 1650 E Wooster St., Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
YMCA of Greater Toledo/Owens Community College Childcare Center, 30335 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was handwashing sink water below 100°F.
Frisch’s Big Boy, 2669 Woodville Road, Northwood, had two critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (corrected during inspection); and quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Barry Bagels, 26611 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was handwashing sink not accessible (corrected during inspection).
BG Burgers, 1424 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
The following inspections were done July 8.
Danny’s, 600 Dixie Hwy., Rossford, had one non-critical offense, which was unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises (repeat).
Baymont by Wyndham, 27441 Helen Drive, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical violation
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food.
Subway, 131 W. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green, had one critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical was handwashing sink not accessible (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical included no towels or drying device at back handwashing sink(s); no soap at back handwashing sink(s); in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
During a follow-up inspection, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2322, 658 Lime City Road, Rossford, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked.
Non-critical was facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.
Interstate Lanes, 819 Lime City Road, Rossford, had one critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical was food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
Non-critical included facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); mops dried improperly; unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Kroger, 1094 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had two non-critical violations, which included a single use container being used as a scoop; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair
Zero violations were found at McDonald’s Corporation, 26540 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg; Norplas Industries-MKT C, 7825 Caple Blvd., Northwood; Norplas Industries-Assembly, 7825 Caple Blvd., Northwood; AK Tube LLC-Market C, 30400 E. Broadway St., Walbridge; Buckeye Broadband-Market C, 2700 Oregon Road, Northwood; Edible Arrangements, 26567 N. Dixie Hwy., Suite 157, Perrysburg; Bowling Green Hospitality Group Inc., 2150 E. Wooster St.; Snuffy’s Still Loaded, 1313 E. Bowling Green Road, Bradner; Knight Inn Toledo South, 1120 Buck Road, Rossford; Comfort Suites, 27450 Helen Drive, Perrysburg; Inspirations Early Learning Center, 200 E. Second St., Perrysburg; and Marco’s Pizza, 629 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg.