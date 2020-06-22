The Wood County Health Department inspectors continued their inspections of restaurants the first week of June.
The following inspections were done June 1.
Vito’s, 104 E. Union St., Walbridge, had one critical and one non-critical violation.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
During a follow-up inspection, Pizza Hut, 1131 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical violation.
Critical was insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet.
Non-critical was physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
The following inspections were done June 2.
5th Street Pub AKA Hooper and Company LLC, 105-107 W. Fifth St., Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense. Both were repeat violations.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
The following inspections were done June 3.
1st Wok, 10093 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were temperature-controlled foods not properly thawed (corrected during inspection); and unpackaged foods improperly stored/displayed in direct contact with undrained ice.
Al-Mar Lanes, 1010 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had three critical and two non-critical violations.
All three critical were corrected during inspection and included temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked; and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (repeat).
Non-critical were air gap at the bottom of the back door in the kitchen; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean
Taco Bell, 27171 Oakmead Drive, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were handwashing sink water below 100°F; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Vito’s Pizza, 118 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had two critical and two non-critical violations.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat); and no air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Kentucky Fried Chicken/Long John Silver, 1020 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were hand sink near the chicken prep area not draining; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair
Arby’s, 1024 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had two non-critical violations, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done June 4.
What The Fried Rice, 2509 Oregon Road, Northwood, had four critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (corrected during inspection); chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (corrected during inspection); equipment and utensils contacting temperature-controlled food not cleaned every four hours; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done June 5.
Scramblers, 25690 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat).
Non-critical was outer opening not protected.
Speedway, 26020 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had two critical offenses, which were handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing; and chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration. Both were corrected during inspection.
Taco Bell, 25782 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Hy-Miler, 2488 Oregon Road, Northwood, had two critical and three non-critical violations.
Both critical were repeats and included handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing; and quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
No violations were found at these facilities: Lola’s Yogurt Retreat LLC, 26597 Dixie Hwy. Suite 151, Perrysburg; Chilly Treats, 4568 Woodville Road, Northwood; Colonial Kettle Corn, 24259 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg; Random Acts of Walbridge, 209 N. Main St., Walbridge; Bowling Green Pee Wee League, Carter Park, Bowling Green; Pepperoni Tony’s, 953 Maple St., Perrysburg; Grape Leaf Express, 27112 Oakmead Drive, Perrysburg; McDonald’s, 12776 Deshler Road, North Baltimore; and Six Fifths, 120 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg.