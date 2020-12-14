The Wood County Health Department traveled to all corners of the county earlier this month to inspect establishments that sell food.
The following inspections were done Nov 30.
During a follow-up inspection, Cygnet Pizza & Subs, 206 Front St., Cygnet, had four non-critical offenses, which were working food containers not properly labeled; Improper storage of food items; equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency; and non-food contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials.
Fuel Mart, 2185 Grant Road, North Baltimore, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was person in charge was not monitoring sanitizer parameters (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was food thermometer not readily accessible.
Royal Bar, 3012 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one non-critical offense, which was physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Pub 51, 5118 Woodville Road, Northwood, had two critical offenses, which were ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (corrected during inspection); and insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet.
The following inspections were done Dec. 1.
Bob Evans Restaurants LLC, 1313 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had two critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were handwashing sink water below 100°F; cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
The Country Farmhouse, 117 E. Main St., Wayne, had three non-critical offenses, which were working food containers not properly labeled; equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency; and mops dried improperly.
Shawn LLC DBA Buddy’s Place, 100 Main St., Risingsun, had four critical and four non-critical violations.
All four critical were corrected during inspection and included handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing; chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect concentration; ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat).
Non-critical were bulk food for customer self-service not properly labeled; non-food contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials; no sanitizer test kit available; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Tim Hortons, 10711 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections were done Dec. 2.
Truenorth Store, 1000 Buck Road, Rossford, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were not all employees have signed health agreements on file; and equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events (corrected during inspection).
Tim Hortons, 1011 Buck Road, Rossford, had three non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); facility not maintained clean; and mops dried improperly.
Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 10090 Olde U.S. 20 Suite D, Rossford, had two critical offenses, which were temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); and improper use of time as a public health control (four hours).
Hampton Inn/MCRT2 Toledo Tenant LLC, 9753 Clark Drive, Rossford, had two non-critical offenses, which were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Wendy’s, 1003 Buck Road, Rossford, had one critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were food monitoring procedures not being followed (repeat, corrected during inspection); food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and mops dried improperly.
Miss Lily’s, 24174 Front St., Grand Rapids, had three critical and two non-critical violations.
All three critical were corrected during inspection and included food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (repeat); Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked; and ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required.
Non-critical were equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency; and non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
Staybridge Suites, 9749 Clark Drive, Rossford, had one non-critical violation, which was dressing rooms or lockers not being properly used (repeat).
The following inspection was done Dec. 3.
Stones Throw Tavern & Grill, 176 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had five non-critical violations during a follow-up inspection, including facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection
The following inspections were done Dec. 4.
1st Wok, 10093 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were improper method for cooling temperature-controlled foods (corrected during inspection); re-use of single-service or single-use articles; and cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized.
Courtyard Café, 9789 Clark Dr., Rossford, had one non-critical offense, which was label on a food packaged in-house did not contain all required information.
Speedway, 939 Dixie Hwy., Rossford, had one non-critical offense, which was outdoor dumpster not properly covered (corrected during inspection).
Fairfield Inn & Suites, 1544 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s) (corrected during inspection).
Crowned Cakes by Jess LLC, 480 Dixie Hwy., Rossford, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency.
Zero violations were found atBurger King, 1272 N. Main St., Bowling Green; Primrose School of Perrysburg, 7123 Lighthouse Way; Clean Juice, 3155 Levis Commons Blvd 260, Perrysburg; J Cups, 616 Dixie Hwy., Rossford; and Grannie Thomas’ Family Day Care/Learning Center, 201 Superior St., Rossford.