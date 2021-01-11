Pest droppings were found at a fraternal organization during a recent health inspection.
The Wood County Health Department found two critical and six non-critical violations at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2322, 658 Lime City Road, Rossford, during a Jan. 5 inspection.
Evidence of pests and droppings on clean dishes in dry storage room was one critical violation while the second was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods were not properly date marked.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); packaged foods were improperly stored or displayed in direct contact with ice and/or water; improper storage of food items; utensils stored not all facing the same direction (repeat); physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and food service operation did not submit facility layout and equipment specifications.
The following inspection was done Dec. 22.
During a follow-up inspection, Sonic Drive In, 10100 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had two non-critical offenses, which were equipment and utensils are not being air dried; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections were done Dec. 30.
Pisanello’s Pizza, 24098 Front St., Grand Rapids, had one critical and five non-critical offenses.
Critical was no direct connection between the sewage system and a drain originating from equipment in which food, portable equipment, or utensils are placed.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s) (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); service sink or curbed cleaning facility not provided and/or conveniently located; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
Grand Rapids Care Center, 24201 W. Third St., had three non-critical offense, which were equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
The following inspections were done Jan. 5.
Meijer, 10055 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Marco’s Pizza, 433 Superior St., Rossford, had three non-critical offenses, which included incorrect storage of single-service and single-use articles; floors, walls and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable; and dressing rooms or lockers not being properly used (corrected during inspection).
Tropical Smoothie Brothers, 10090 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had three non-critical offenses, including non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable; and dressing rooms or lockers not being properly used (corrected during inspection).
Frisch’s Big Boy, 2669 Woodville Road, Northwood, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (repeat, corrected during inspection); and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
During a follow-up inspection, Moe’s Place, 620 Dixie Hwy., Rossford, had one critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked.
Non-critical were food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation; in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
Northwood Schools Arts, Athletics & Administration, 700 Lemoyne Road, had one non-critical offense, which was floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
Zero violations were found at SKLD Perrysburg, 28546 Starbright Blvd.; Northwood Schools, 600 Lemoyne Road; and J Cups, 616 Dixie Hwy., Rossford.