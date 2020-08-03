Wood County Health Department inspectors found pests at two establishments during recent inspection.
Gnats were observed at Reset and Cameos Pizza, 27250 Crossroads Pkwy., Rossford, during a July 22 inspection. The gnats were observed flying around and in the pop nozzle and holster of the bar nearest the kitchen.
The restaurant had four critical and two non-critical violations.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat); temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (corrected during inspection); and presence of live pests.
Non-critical included non-durable equipment observed; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
On July 23, flies and gnats were found at Chick-fil-A Restaurant, 10315 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg. Many flies were observed in front of house with gnats in back of house by the three compartment and prep sink.
The restaurant had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests.
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
The following inspections were done July 17.
La Quinta Inn by Wyndham, 1154 Professional Drive, Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Bar Louie, 4105 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
American Table Family Restaurant, 580 Craig Drive, No. 1, Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Norplas Industries, 7825 Caple Blvd., Northwood, had one critical violation, which was ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required.
The following inspections were done July 20.
Books A Million #890, 2105 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Imaginative Beginnings Inc., 4937 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one non-critical violation, which was improper storage of single-use items (repeat).
Obe’s Country Store, 19963 Otsego Pike, Bowling Green, had one critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical was handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were improper storage of food items (corrected during inspection); non-durable equipment observed (repeat); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (repeat).
Wal-Mart, 10392 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was damaged, spoiled, and/or recalled products not segregated from food, equipment, utensils, linens and single-service and single-use articles
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 10200 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had two critical and seven non-critical violations during a complaint inspection.
The complainant reported on July 17 that they split a bucket of chicken, popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese on July 8. The complainant became ill on July 9 at 4 a.m.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included equipment and utensils contacting temperature-controlled food not cleaned every four hours; and equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.
Non-critical were temperature-controlled foods not properly thawed; packaged foods improperly stored or displayed in direct contact with ice and/or water; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); mops dried improperly; facility not maintained clean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
The following inspections were done July 21.
Buffalo Wild Wings, 1550 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-durable equipment observed; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Perrysburg Commons – 4115, 10542 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had two critical violations, which were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (corrected during inspection); and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
Campus Nutrition, 140 E. Wooster St. 3, Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (corrected during inspection).
The following inspections were done July 22.
Meijer Store, 10055 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had three critical and six non-critical violations
All three critical were corrected during inspections and included handwashing sink not accessible; quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect concentration; and ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (repeat).
Non-critical were handwashing sink water below 100°F; latex gloves being used in the retail food establishment; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired; and mops dried improperly.
Kazmaiers Five Star Market, 127 E. 2nd St., Perrysburg, had two non-critical offense s after a follow-up inspection, including label on a food packaged in-house did not contain all required information; and outer opening not protected.
Billy V’s, 161 Superior St., Rossford, had one critical violation, which was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect concentration (corrected during inspection).
Sonic Drive In, 10100 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had four critical and five non-critical offenses.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (corrected during inspection); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled; improper storage of food items (corrected during inspection); food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done July 23.
Principle Business Enterprises, 20189 Pine Lake Road, Dunbridge, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
Bamboo Garden, 828 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had three critical and six non-critical offenses during a complaint inspection
The complaint, made June 21, was that the complainant had eaten there on July 11 and became ill July 12 at 12:30 p.m.
Critical violations included employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (repeat); food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (corrected during inspection); and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events; re-use of single-service or single-use articles; improper storage of single-service and single-use articles; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
Tea Tree Asian Bistro, 4100 Chappel Dr., Perrysburg, had one critical and five non-critical offenses.
Critical was improper cooling of temperature-controlled food (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were employee food and drink in non-designated area (repeat); linens used inappropriately (repeat); re-use of single-service or single-use articles; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 10413 Fremont Pike Suite A, Perrysburg, had one critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food (corrected during inspection); food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Zero violations were found at Islamic School of Greater Toledo, 25877 Scheider Road, Perrysburg; VFW Post 1148, 719 S. Main St., Bowling Green; Papa John’s Pizza 4714, 840 W. Boundary St., Perrysburg; American Legion Post 441, 18086 Tontogany Road, Tontogany; Barry Bagels, 26611 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg; Kinder Care Learning Center, 610 W. S. Boundary St., Perrysburg; Sundaze, 21018 Haskins Road, Haskins; Billy V’s II / DBA Los Toros Catering, LLC, 159 Superior St., Rossford; Bowling Green Pee Wee League, Carter Park, Bowling Green; Total Sports Grill, 10020 S. Compass Drive, Rossford; and SKLD Perrysburg, 28546 Starbright Blvd., Perrysburg.