Pests were found at two eateries during recent health inspections.
On Oct. 1, Pizza Pub 516 LLC, 516 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was the presence of live insects, rodents and other pests. The inspector observed several gnats around the facility with homemade pest controls devices.
Non-critical were no sanitizer test kit available; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
On Oct. 7, Arby’s, 2522 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one critical and two non-critical violations.
Critical was the presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests. The inspector observed live insects in the gasket of the walk-in-cooler doors (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
The Wood County Health Department completed the following inspections Oct. 1.
All Saints Catholic School, 630 Lime City Road, Rossford, had two non-critical offenses, which were handwashing sink water below 100°F; and equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted.
Subway, 524 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (repeat); and quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness.
Non-critical was employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area (corrected during inspection).
During a follow-up inspection, Everyday People Café, 309 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was facility not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done Oct. 2.
American Legion Albert Bowe Post #338, 209 W. Crocker St., Bradner, had one critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical was working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection); absorbent shelf liner observed in the bar; sanitizer test strips were damaged; and service sink or curbed cleaning facility not provided and/or conveniently located.
Speedway, 11141 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had three non-critical offenses, which were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and mops dried improperly.
During a follow-up inspection, Subway Sandwiches, 26597 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had two critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; and equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.
Non-critical were handwashing sink water below 100°F; improper storage of cleaned equipment, utensils, and laundered linens; and mops dried improperly.
Bob Evans Restaurants, 10770 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical was food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were raw fruit and/or vegetables not washed or washed improperly; in-use utensils improperly stored; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and mops dried improperly.
Obe’s Country Store, 19963 Otsego Pike, Bowling Green, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (repeat, corrected during inspection); and direct connection between the sewage system and a drain originating from equipment in which food, portable equipment, or utensils are placed.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Biggby Coffee, 26567 N. Dixie Hwy, Suite 133, Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, including in-use utensils improperly stored; non-durable equipment observed; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
Hershey’s Ice Cream DBA Nedley’s Ice Cream & Coffee Cafe’, 200 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had one critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were handwashing sink water below 100°F (repeat); inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; hot and cold holding equipment thermometer was missing, located incorrectly, or not easily readable; improper storage of food items (repeat); in-use utensils improperly stored (repeat); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Home 2 Suites by Hilton, 5995 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was water under pressure is not available to all fixtures as required.
Non-critical was facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat).
Pizza Peddlers LLC - DBA Spankys Pizza, 113 E Main St., Wayne, had two non-critical offenses, which were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; and food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint on head and beard.
The following inspections were done Oct. 6.
Bob Evans Restaurants, 1726 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had four non-critical offenses, which were improper method for cooling temperature-controlled foods (corrected during inspection); re-use of single-service or single-use articles; non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
Frisch’s Big Boy, 10705 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were poisonous or toxic chemicals did not have manufacturers label (corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
During a follow-up inspection, Circle K, 1602 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; and non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
Elmwood Athletic Boosters - Football Concessions, 7650 Jerry City Road, Jerry City, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events (corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
During a complaint inspection, Te’Kela, 25481 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one critical violation.
There was no indication of the nature of the complaint.
The critical violation was improper reheating of food for hot holding. It was corrected during inspection.
Elmwood Athletic Boosters Concession Stand, 7650 Jerry City Road, Jerry City, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events (corrected during inspection); and unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises.
Penn Station, 1616 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had four critical and two non-critical violations.
Critical were handwashing sink not accessible (repeat, corrected during inspection); equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat); and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); and utensils and/or equipment not properly rinsed.
Maddie & Bella, 117 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were food stored in prohibited area (corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections were done Oct. 7.
The Flying Bean, 2130 Preston Parkway, Perrysburg, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked.
Non-critical was non-durable equipment observed.
Domino’s, 2801 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s) (corrected during inspection); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Hissho Sushi @ Meijer, 10055 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency.
Zero violations were found at Rossford 6-12 School, 701 Superior St.; GLCAP Perrysburg-Rossford Early Childhood Center, 28744 Simmons Road, Perrysburg; Pita Pit, 522 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Huskisson Athletic Center, 550 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg; Sonic Drive In, 10100 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford; Meijer Gas Station, 10075 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford; Community Learning Centers Impact Program, 1234 N. Main St., Bowling Green; and Obe’s Watershed, 20051 W. River Road, Grand Rapids.