Gnats were found throughout the concession stand at City Park during a recent Wood County Health Department inspection.
Inspectors visited BG City Pool & Waterpark Concession Stand, 520 Conneaut Ave., on Aug. 6. Four critical offenses were found, including the presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests. The inspector observed gnats thoroughly the facility and the use of home pest control methods. Operators were told to contact a licensed pest control operator to remove pests.
The remaining three critical offenses were temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature; refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection); and insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet.
One non-critical offense was found, which was handwashing sink water below 100°F.
The following inspection was done Aug. 4.
Eagle Petroleum LLC, 4101 Woodville Road, Northwood, had two non-critical offenses, which were improper storage of food items (corrected during inspection); and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
The following inspections were done Aug. 6.
Books A Million, 2105 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had three critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness; equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; and working food containers not properly labeled.
Home 2 Suites by Hilton, 5995 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was no air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat).
The following inspection was done Aug. 9.
During a follow-up inspection, Jed’s Perrysburg Inc., 7010 Lighthouse Way, Perrysburg, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical were equipment and utensils are not being air dried; food-contact surfaces of cooking equipment unclean; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (heavy build-up of grease on hood vents); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (bottoms of bar coolers had excess moisture and spills).
The following inspection was done Aug. 10.
Meijer Gas Station, 2029 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
The following inspections were done Aug. 12.
During a follow-up inspection, Poco Perrysburg Inc., 3155 Chappel Drive, Perrysburg, had three non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; facility not maintained clean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
BG’s Frosty Fare LLC, 990 W. Poe Rd Unit 14, Bowling Green, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked
Non-critical were improper method for cooling temperature-controlled foods; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspection was done Aug. 13.
Weston Marathon, 13170 Mill St., had two critical and five non-critical violations.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included handwashing sink not accessible (repeat); and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; facility not maintained clean (repeat); personal food items observed stored over foodservice items in the walk-in cooler (repeat); and retail food establishment license not posted in the facility.
Zero violations were found at Adient Interior, 7560 Arbor Drive, Northwood; Einstein Bros. Bagels @ BGSU, 705 Ridge St., Bowling Green; Cindy’s Concessions #1, 601 E. Crocker St., Bradner; and American Legion Post 441, 18086 Tontogany Road, Tontogany.