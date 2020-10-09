The Wood County Health Department will spend $400,000 to dramatically increase contact tracing.
At Thursday’s meeting, Health Commissioner Ben Robison said there is $365,000 in federal contact tracing funds available, plus another $34,0o0 has to be spent in general response funds by the end of 2020.
There will be additional funds available at the end of the year, he said. There’s another $84,000 available to the health department through June.
The plan is to hire hire 25 contact tracers, including a supervisor, four leads and 20 tracers. They will each work 40 hours per week on staggered shifts.
“If you’re wondering if that number is way too high, based on national estimates and national experts, Wood County with a population of 130,000 would need 19.4 contact tracers to meet the demand,” Robison said.
Also, five call center staff will be hired, along with a team of five to provide guidance support and interact with the public.
The supervisor will be paid $32 an hour, the leads $28 per hour and the response staff $24 an hour. These are contract positions and will not have benefits provided, Robison said.
“We want to act expeditiously on this so we can begin to use these dollars and more than that, to really give relief to our contact tracing team that has done such an excellent job,” he said.
The new hires will work remotely.
State pop-up testing will also be coming to Bowling Green, Robison said.
“We’re going to be reaching out to community members who either have businesses or have housing and see if they’ll be willing to host us,” he said.
There is no cost to the county.
“These are PCR tests and they give a positive even if a person is asymptomatic,” he said. “Our hope is to understand what the rate of infection might be.”
Also Thursday, the board voted to purchase 312 Influenza A/B tests per year at $45 tests, for an annual cost of $14,040, and a commitment of three years.
“This will be an effort that’s new to us,” said Diana Krill, chief executive officer at the Community Health Center.
She said she tried to negotiate one year and less than 312 influenza tests.
“But they wouldn’t budge and we just felt we needed to move forward with it.”
This was needed to get the next purchase, 912 COVID-19 tests per year at $41 per test for an annual cost of $37,392, with a one-year commitment.
Krill said coronavirus testing is currently being done twice a week at the health department, but it will soon be offered four days a week.
Robison said there will be benefits to having the two types of testing on site.
“Someone comes in with symptoms that could be either COVID or flu, you’re now able to test for all of those potential causes at once,” he said. “And anyone seeking a COVID test could then be a candidate for the influence A or B test.
“Our hope, of course, is most of those COVID tests are not coming back positive, and the influenza tests are. That’s always a better outcome in this environment.”