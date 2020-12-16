The Wood County Health Department has released a package of resources to help the community celebrate holidays safely and reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
This includes a three-pronged approach to making holiday celebrations safer:
• A contest with cash prizes to share how you’re safely celebrating this year
• A holiday-themed quiz with information on planning a safer gathering
• A COVID-19 pledge to do five things that will help Wood County drive its cases down
Everything can be found on the holiday planning page of the health department’s COVID-19 website at Coronavirus.WoodCountyHealth.org.
The COVID-19 Holiday Contest allows Wood County residents and Bowling Green State University students to submit videos showing how they did things differently this year to be safer while celebrating a holiday. Videos will be shared on the health department’s website and social media.
The contest winner will be awarded a cash prize of no less than $1,000. The size and number of prizes will increase based on donations received for this contest. The currently available number of prizes and the amount of each prize will be maintained on the WCHD Holiday Planning webpage. Individuals or businesses that would like to contribute to this campaign should reach out to their local chambers of commerce or business associations or contact the health department at healthdept@woodcountyohio.gov.
This contest includes all holidays through New Year’s Day. Videos must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 6. All entries must follow all recommended safety guidelines and demonstrate how to safely celebrate with more than one household.
All entrants who met the contest guidelines will be eligible to be considered for the finalist group. Finalists will be those individuals whose plans are judged to be the most innovative or creative by a panel of judges. Winners will be selected by drawing from among the finalist group. Full contest details and rules will be available online.
This contest is a way to celebrate those who are taking creative and essential steps to keep the community safe. Safe holiday plans include limiting travel, celebrating with those in your household, virtually celebrating with friends and family not in your household, consistently washing hands, and wearing your mask when you do need to go out. These precautions will save lives. This contest is meant to help encourage, inspire and celebrate those making safe decisions.
A holiday-themed quiz, also found on the holiday planning page, provides information on the keys to a safer celebration. It envisions a gathering with Santa Claus one week before Christmas Eve, and asks questions about how to keep Santa healthy so that he doesn’t get sick and miss delivering presents the following week.
Take the quiz at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KeepSantaSafe.
No matter what holidays are celebrated, the health department is asking for the community to come together and pledge to keep one another safe as COVID-19 cases are on the rise heading into the holiday season.
The department is asking community members to pledge to these five things starting now until Jan. 6:
1. I pledge to follow all public health guidelines including wearing a mask in public, maintaining a 6-foot social distance and washing my hands regularly.
2. I pledge to limit the size and number of social gatherings I attend.
3. I pledge to change how I celebrate holidays to limit my contact with those outside my household as much as possible.
4. I pledge to stay home if anyone in my household is showing symptoms of COVID-19, and I will consult with my health care provider to determine if testing is needed.
5. I will be an ambassador for public health in my community and ask at least 10 other people to take this pledge with me.
If Wood County residents follow this pledge it will save lives, help health-care facilities, and be another positive step toward getting the economy back, according to the health department news release.
To share their pledge on social media, use the hashtag #COVIDPledge.