The Wood County Health Department has received hundreds of complaints of non-essential businesses being open or not following the mandates to keep employees safe.
Department employees have followed up on every complaint, said Heath Commissioner Ben Batey at Thursday’s board of health meeting.
Environmental Health has been tasked with those complaints, and Director Lana Glore has developed a spreadsheet of the list of all the follow-up that that have been done.
“When she sent me the Excel sheet and I started scrolling down it, it just felt like it was never going to end,” Batey said.
All the follow-ups occurred in the last two weeks, he said.
“Hundreds and hundreds of cases, complaints against businesses, or questions from businesses that they have followed up with,” Batey said.
Every single one got a phone call, he said.
“Every single complaint that we’re getting, we are working to follow up on. That’s been the daunting undertaking. Every single one of those is a concern … and that’s where our staff has worked to follow up on all of those as extensively as possible.”
He can’t say for sure one or two haven’t been missed, but pretty much every complaint has been investigated.
There were a couple places early on that were not essential businesses that dragged their feet closing, but for the most part, “most of our businesses across Wood County have wanted to work with us. They want to do the right thing. …” Batey said.
There have only been a few businesses with more than one complaint, Glore said, and those placed had a lot of employees.
“Overall our community has been very cooperative and essential businesses are the ones staying open,’ she said.
“That pretty much has been the extensive work of Environmental Health to work with these to make sure they are doing – if they are open – that they’re doing everything they possibly can to protect their customers and their employees,” Batey said.
Glore said calls have transitioned from being a concern that an essential business shouldn’t be open and workers not being protected properly, to consumers being concerned that facilities weren’t doing what they should do, and now to neighbors watching neighbors and people driving around.
Walleye fishing on the Maumee River brought a lot of calls last week, as did golfers.
“As we see these events and get these reports, we’ve responded in real time as quickly as we can just to make sure people are doing what we’re asking,” Batey said.
While people should go outside and enjoy the sunshine and nature, they still must follow social distancing, he said.
“Ninety-nine percent of businesses have been very accommodating and have worked with us very well to follow our directives,” he said.
That is why he has not had to approach the board for action to close a business down.
“Every single one has voluntarily worked with us and done what we’ve asked them to do,” Batey said.
Board member Sonja Apple-Chamberlain wanted to know what would happen to a business that is blatantly disregarding social distancing.
Batey said they would follow up to see if the reports were accurate.
“If they are unwilling or unable to meet social distancing requirements, is there any enforcement?” asked board President Cathy Nelson.
“Obviously if someone was blatantly defying what we were asking them to do, then we would confer with the prosecutor’s office,” Batey said.