The Wood County Health Department has been awarded $250,000 in H2Ohio funding to replace failing household sewage treatment systems.
On Tuesday, the Ohio EPA announced that several communities will receive financial assistance as part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative to help low to moderate-income homeowners repair and replace failing household sewage treatment systems.
Health departments in Erie, Ottawa, Paulding, Putnam, Sandusky, Williams, and Wood counties will each receive $250,000 in H2Ohio funding to replace failing household sewage treatment systems.
“Ohio’s communities rely on clean drinking water and wastewater infrastructure to protect public health, which is why a main focus of my H2Ohio plan is addressing failing home sewage treatment systems and helping disadvantaged communities build infrastructure,” DeWine said. “This project is expected to directly impact more than 100 families, and I’m pleased that we’re able to help these communities.”
It is estimated that about 31% of all household sewage treatment systems throughout Ohio are experiencing some degree of failure due to poor maintenance or age. When failing systems discharge untreated sewage, potential exposure to harmful bacteria and pathogens can cause public health concerns and threaten the environment.
“Throughout the state, addressing failing household sewage treatment systems – either through providing funds for replacements or upgrades, or the extension of centralized sanitary sewers – is a key goal of H2Ohio,” said Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson. “Gov. DeWine’s H2Ohio plan will enable Ohio EPA to extend its principal forgiveness dollars to help more communities address their water and sewer needs.”
The H2Ohio funding will be added to funding received from Ohio EPA’s revolving loan fund to help counties address failing home sewage treatment systems. Since 2017, $2,863,928 in principal forgiveness funds have been disbursed to these seven counties which resulted in:
• 5 systems repaired
• 165 systems replaced
• 15 sewer connections
Depending on the household income and the number of residents, homeowners may qualify for 50 to 100 percent of the total costs for HSTS repair or replacement.
As part of the H2Ohio initiative, Ohio EPA has also awarded a total of $2 million in funding for drinking water infrastructure projects in Pike County, Coshocton, and New Waterford. An additional $1.5 million in H2Ohio funding has been awarded for wastewater projects in Pomeroy, West Milton, and Williams County.
For more information on Gov. DeWine’s H2Ohio water quality plan, visit h2.ohio.gov.