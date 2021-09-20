Wood County Health Department

The Wood County Health Department recently conducted inspections at local eating establishments.

The following inspections were done Sept. 1.

Owens Community College Culinary Center/Terrace View Café, 30335 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.

Susie’s Skillet, 101 S. Main St., Walbridge, had three critical and three non-critical violations.

All critical were corrected during inspection and included quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (repeat); improper cooling of temperature-controlled food; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat).

Non-critical were person in charge handling food while not wearing a hair restraint (corrected during inspection); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); and non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.

Owens Community College - Fireside Grill, 30335 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, had three critical and two non-critical offenses.

Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (repeat, corrected during inspection); and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).

Non-critical were physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and food service operation license not displayed.

Rudy’s Dairy Depot, 28572 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, had four critical and four non-critical violations.

Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat); food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency; temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection).

Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; improper storage of food items (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and mops dried improperly (repeat).

During a follow-up inspection, Cinco De Mayo Mexican Bar & Grill, 1213 Schreier Road, Rossford, had one critical and one non-critical offense.

Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.

Non-critical was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted.

The following inspection was done Sept. 2.

Robert Bettinger Inc., 21211 W. River Road, Grand Rapids, had one non-critical offense, which was physical facilities not maintained in good repair. This has been a repeat offense since first being listed in October 2019.

Zero violations were found at Envelope Mart, 2639 Tracy Road, Northwood; Thyssenkrup, 8001 Thyssenkrupp Pkwy., Northwood; Rivercrest Park Concession, 13761 Eckel Junction Road, Perrysburg; Perrysburg Park Concession Stand, 945 Elm St.; Riverby Hills Golf Club (pro), 16571 W. River Road, Bowling Green; and Riverby Hills Golf Club (CH), 16571 W. River Road, Bowling Green.

