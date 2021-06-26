The Wood County Health Department will continue to make vaccine clinics available this summer to anyone who hasn’t yet been vaccinated for the coronavirus. Several options will be available on a recurring basis, and other times and locations will be scheduled on a weekly basis.
Since vaccines for COVID-19 have become available, the health department has made a strong push to offer widespread opportunities for people to be vaccinated, according to a news release. In the last two months alone, the health department has held more than 155 clinic events at nearly 50 different locations across Wood County.
The health department has administered approximately 35,000 doses since the beginning of the pandemic, including nearly 15,000 over the past two months.
While vaccination opportunities will continue to be available, clinics will be scaled back over summer and continued in a more targeted manner.
During the month of July and likely further into the future, regular clinics will be offered in partnership with other organizations. Recurring clinics are planned at the following times and locations:
· Mondays from noon-6 p.m. at Wood County Health Department, 1840 E. Gypsy Lane Road.
· Wednesdays from 4-7 p.m. at the Bowling Green Farmers Market in downtown.
· Thursdays from 3-8 p.m. at the Perrysburg Farmers Market in downtown.
The health department will be closed on Friday and July 5 and no vaccine clinics will be offered on these days.
Additional events will be added on a rotating basis each week. An updated schedule of vaccine clinics will be released regularly and can always be found at www.Vaccine.WoodCountyHealth.org
All Wood County Health Department vaccine clinics are free, and no appointment is needed. If you would like to make an appointment for a specific time, you can use the ArmorVax app or go to www.ArmorVax.com
Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at all events. Youth ages 12-17 are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine with a parent or guardian present.