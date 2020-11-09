The Wood County Health Department inspected a number of eateries the final weeks of October.
The following inspection was done Oct. 21.
What the Fried Rice, 2509 Oregon Road, Northwood, had two critical and four non-critical violations.
Both critical were repeats and were corrected during inspection. They were chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
The following inspections were done Oct. 26.
Meijer Gas Station, 2029 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had four non-critical offenses, which were no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink by the service counter (corrected during inspection); single-service articles or single-use articles stored in prohibited area (repeat); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); and plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired.
The following inspections were done Oct. 27.
McDonald’s Corporation, 26540 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had three non-critical offenses, including non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; facility not maintained clean; and floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided.
Pizza Hut, 1131 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; and insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet (repeat).
Non-critical was facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.
Bamboo Garden, 828 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (repeat); and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were re-use of single-service or single-use articles (repeat); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Basil Pizza and Wine Bar2, 3125 Hollister Lane, Perrysburg, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat).
Non-critical was damaged, spoiled, and/or recalled products not segregated from food, equipment, utensils, linens, and single-service and single-use articles (corrected during inspection); food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation (repeat); and latex gloves being used in the food service operation or retail food establishment.
The following inspections were done Oct. 28.
Flatlands Coffee, 138 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical violations and one non-critical offense.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included handwashing sink next to the three-compartment sink had dirty container stored in it; and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials.
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
Wood County Hospital, 950 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which included working food containers not properly labeled; and non-durable equipment observed. Both were corrected during inspection.
The following inspections were done Oct. 29.
Kermit’s Restaurant, 307 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses during a follow-up inspection. Those offenses were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean
Starbucks, 10680 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had two critical and two non-critical violations.
Critical were handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (corrected during inspection); and no air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system.
Non-critical were no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s) (corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
Stone Ridge Golf Club, 1553 Muirfield Drive, Bowling Green, ha two non-critical offenses, which were cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized; and non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
Stimmel’s Market, 1220 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Reverend’s Bar & Grill, 130 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency.
The following inspections were done Oct. 30.
Domino’s Pizza, 154 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (repeat).
Taco Bell, 25782 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one non-critical, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Zero offenses were found at Wood County Hospital Coffee Shop, 950 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Inside the Five Brewing, 127 W. Third St., Perrysburg; and The Nest Bowling Green, 408 S. Mitchell Road, Bowling Green.