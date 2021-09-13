The Wood County Health Department inspected several food service establishments in Bowling Green, Perrysburg and Northwood in late August.
The following Inspection was conducted Aug. 23.
During a follow-up inspection, BG City Pool & Waterpark Concession Stand, 520 Conneaut Ave., had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
One critical was the presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests (repeat). The inspector again observed flies and gnats thoroughly the facility with home pest control methods being used.
The second critical offense was insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet (repeat). The facility must install an air gap prior to next season.
Non-critical were handwashing sink water below 100°F; and in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection).
The following inspections were done Aug. 25.
Walt Churchill’s Market, 26625 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had five critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (corrected during inspection); bulk water machine was not sampled semi-annually and/or results not on site; and missing and/or incomplete allergen declaration(s).
Non-critical were outer opening not protected; non-durable equipment observed; warewashing equipment and/or components not cleaned at required frequency; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Vito’s Pizza, 118 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was no air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system
Non-critical were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; mops dried improperly; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Walmart, 10392 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had two critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection); and bulk water machine was not sampled semi-annually and/or results not on site.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; damaged, spoiled, and/or recalled products not segregated from food, equipment, utensils, linens, and single-service and single-use articles (corrected during inspection); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Jet’s Pizza, 1216 N. Main St. 107, Bowling Green, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; no sanitizer test kit available; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Tea Tree Asian Bistro, 4100 Chappel Drive, Perrysburg, had five critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical were written procedures and plans are not maintained and implemented; handwashing sink not accessible (corrected during inspection); equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled; foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; linens used inappropriately; equipment and utensils are not being air dried (corrected during inspection); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and personal items stored over/among food service items throughout the facility
Arby’s, 1024 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were front handwashing sink water below 100°F; and inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food.
The following inspections were done Aug. 26.
Frisch’s Big Boy, 1006 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and six non-critical offenses.
Critical was working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were handwashing sink water below 100°F; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; facility not maintained clean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Circle K, 1059 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); bulk food for customer self-service not properly labeled (repeat); floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable; and personal items stored over/among food service items throughout the facility (corrected during inspection).
Burger King, 1272 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were re-use of single-service or single-use articles (corrected during inspection); facility not maintained clean; and personal items stored over/among food service items throughout the facility (corrected during inspection).
The following inspections were done Aug. 27.
Huskisson Athletic Center, 550 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical was food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation.
Zero violations were found at Waterford at Levis Commons, 7100 S. Wilkinson Way, Perrysburg; Inside the Five Brewing, 127 W. Third St., Perrysburg; Chilly Treats, 4568 Woodville Road, Northwood; Weenie Dawgs, 24600 Ohio 65, Grand Rapids; Prime Thyme Eatery, 4505 Woodville Road, Northwood; and Novel Blends, 116 S. Main St., Bowling Green.