The Wood County Health Department continues conducting inspections at area establishments that serve food.
The following inspections were done Jan. 5.
5th Street Pub AKA Hooper and Company LLC, 105-107 W. Fifth St., Perrysburg, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected During Inspection).
Non-critical were in-use utensils improperly stored; cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); and non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
Costco Wholesale, 26400 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was handwashing sink water below 100°F.
The following inspection was done Jan. 6
Starbucks Coffee Co., 3145 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration. It was corrected during inspection.
The following inspection was done Jan. 8.
Bangkok Café, 3401 Woodville Road Suite I-J, Northwood, had three critical and five non-critical offenses.
All three critical were corrected during inspection and included food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (sauces and containers of sugar were sitting on the counters uncovered, repeat); food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (raw chicken being stored on top of a container of raw meat in the prep cooler, repeat); and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical were re-use of single-service or single-use articles (corrected during inspection); equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency; non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency (repeat); facility not maintained clean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
The following inspections were done Jan. 11.
Meijer Store, 2111 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted
Meijer Gas Station, 2029 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted
Zero violations were found at American Table Family Restaurant, 580 Craig Drive 1, Perrysburg; and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2180 Inc., 1163 N. Main St., Bowling Green.