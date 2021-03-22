The Wood County Health Department continues to inspect restaurants and other locations that serve food.
The following inspections were done Feb. 23.
Perrysburg Senior High School, 13385 Roachton Road, had two non-critical offenses, which were improper storage of food items (corrected during inspection), and non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
Ten Pin Inc., 121 S. Main St., North Baltimore, had four critical and one non-critical offenses.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (repeat); chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect concentration (corrected during inspection); ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (corrected during inspection); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat).
Non-critical was there was no sanitizer test kit available for chlorine sanitizing solutions
Kroger, 27322 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was temperature-controlled foods not properly thawed. It was corrected during inspection.
Alehouse Grill, 1234 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical was chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency; no sanitizer test kit available for the dish machine (chlorine); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; facility not maintained clean; and unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises (repeat).
Balance Pan-Asian Grille, 26520 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had three non-critical offenses, which were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Community Learning Centers of Elmwood, 7650 Jerry City Road, Bloomdale, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency.
The following inspections were done Feb. 24.
Fernando’s, 24129 Front St., Grand Rapids, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat).
Walt Churchill’s Market, 26625 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were handwashing sink water below 100°F; damaged, spoiled, and/or recalled products not segregated from food, equipment, utensils, linens, and single-service and single-use articles (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and no protective shielding on lights (repeat).
Otterbein Portage Valley, 20311 Pemberville Road, Pemberville, had two non-critical offenses, which were disposable food containers stored on the floor of the backstock room, and non-durable equipment observed.
BridgePointe Inn & Suites, 2600 Lauren Lane, Northwood, had one critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical was handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); no soap at handwashing sink(s) (repeat); no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s) (repeat, corrected during inspection); and equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency.
Golden House Restaurant, 130 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had four critical and seven non-critical violations.
All four critical were corrected during inspection and included handwashing sink not accessible; food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (repeat); food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (repeat); and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat).
Non-critical were outer opening not protected (corrected during inspection); improper storage of food items (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat, corrected during inspection); non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; facility not maintained clean (repeat); physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises.
Pollyeyes East Inc. DBA Campus Pollyeyes, 440 E. Court St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were open drink observed on the pizza sauce boxes; cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized (repeat); and employee food items observed above facility food items in the walk in cooler.
Elmwood Athletic Boosters-Football Concessions, 7650 Jerry City Road, Bloomdale, had one critical offense and one non-critical offense.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (repeat).
Non-critical was unnecessary medicines and/or improper labeling/storing of medicines (corrected during inspection).
Elmwood Athletic Boosters Concession Stand, 7650 Jerry City Road, Bloomdale, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (repeat).
Non-critical was equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency
Stella’s, 104 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was in-use utensils improperly stored and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Front Street Café, 210 E. Front St., Pemberville, had two critical and three non-critical offenses.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation, and quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect concentration.
Non-critical were no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s) (corrected during inspection); food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (corrected during inspection), and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
The following inspections were done Feb. 25.
Nagoya Japanese Steakhouse, 6190 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had five critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical were food employee(s) did not wash hands when required; handwashing sink not accessible (corrected during inspection); food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (corrected during inspection); ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (corrected during inspection); and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s) (corrected during inspection); food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation; cleaned and sanitized equipment, utensils, laundered linens stored in prohibited area (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
YaYa Kitchen, 25950 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were water at handwashing sink was observed at 48F (repeat, corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
Six Fifths, 120 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. It was corrected during inspection.
Miller Tap Room Just One More LLC, 413 N. Main St., Walbridge, had two critical and two non-critical violations.
Critical were working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (corrected during inspection); and direct connection between the sewage system and a drain originating from equipment in which food, portable equipment or utensils are placed (repeat).
Non-critical were no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s) (corrected during inspection), and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (repeat).
The Carranor Hunt & Polo Club, 502 E. Second St., Perrysburg, had one critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; clean equipment and utensils not stored in a self-draining position and covered or inverted; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean.
The following inspections were done Feb. 26.
During a follow-up inspection, Wet Bar Inc. DBA Casa Barron, 209 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean
Trotter’s Tavern, 119 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
Zero violations were found at Super Suppers, 7015 Lighthouse Way Suite 100, Perrysburg; Doc’s Rib Cage, 18625 Main St., Tontogany; Penta Career Center Instructional Kitchens 1108, 9301 Buck Road, Perrysburg; Wood County Committee on Aging – BG, 305 N. Main St., Bowling Green; Perrysburgers, 220 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg; and Arby’s Perrysburg, 26530 N. Dixie Hwy.