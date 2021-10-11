Gnats were found at two Bowling Green restaurants during recent health inspections.
During an Sept. 21 visit by the Wood County Health Department, Alehouse Grill, 1234 N. Main St., had two critical and seven non-critical violations.
Critical were ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (corrected during inspection); and presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests (several gnats were observed in the facility).
Non-critical were temperature-controlled foods not properly thawed (corrected during inspection); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
During a Sept. 23 inspection, Doc’s Big City Saloon/Cameo Pizza, 145 N. Main St., had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was the presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests (gnats were observed in the bar areas, in greater amounts around an in the pop nozzle holders).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections were done Sept. 20.
Avina Auction, 142 E. Strong Ave., Wayne, had one non-critical offense, which was unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises (repeat).
The Country Farmhouse, 117 E. Main St., Wayne, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and facility not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done Sept 21.
Pollyeyes East Inc. DBA Campus Pollyeyes, 440 E. Court St., Bowling Green, had two critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical were chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (corrected during inspection); and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized (repeat); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and personal items were observed personal items stored over/among foodservice items and prep areas (repeat).
McDonald’s, 1470 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and two no-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were utensils and equipment contacting non-temperature-controlled foods not cleaned at required frequency (corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Mr. Spot’s, 206 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and employees items observed above facility food items.
During a follow-up inspection, Fricker’s, 1720 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Stones Throw Tavern (The) & Grill, 176 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had six critical and seven non-critical violations.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat, corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked; ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (corrected during inspection); improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (corrected during inspection); and food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; in-use utensils improperly stored; cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); facility not maintained clean (repeat); and personal items were observed stored over food prep areas and among food service items (corrected during inspection).
The following inspections were done Sept 22.
Fuel Mart #767/Subway, 1004 Bowling Green Road, had one critical offense, which was foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Hampton Inn, 142 Campbell Hill Road, Bowling Green, had two critical offenses, which were ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Both were corrected during inspection).
Meijer, 2111 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was foods not properly thawed (corrected during inspection); packaged foods improperly stored or displayed in direct contact with ice and/or water; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Bamboo Garden, 828 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had five critical and two non-critical violations.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (repeat, corrected during inspection); chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection); and food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); and no sanitizer test kit available.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 10413 Fremont Pike Suite A, Perrysburg, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency; and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired.
Papa John’s Pizza, 840 W. Boundary St., Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Juniper Brewing Company, 145 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled (corrected during inspection); improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths; and employees’ personal items stored among foodservice items (corrected during inspection).
Chick-fil-A Restaurant, 10315 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections were done Sept 23.
All Saints Catholic School, 630 Lime City Road, Rossford, had one non-critical offense, which was unnecessary or non-functional items and /or litter on premises.
Cinemark USA Inc., 2005 Hollenbeck Drive, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was foods in frozen storage exhibit signs of thawing or refreezing. It was corrected during inspection.
During a follow-up inspection, Al-Mar Lanes, 1010 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had six non-critical offenses, which were outer opening not protected; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; no sanitizer test kit available; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; facility not maintained clean; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
Belleville Market, 239 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; and improper display of poisonous or toxic materials offered for retail sale.
Non-critical were label on a food packaged in-house did not contain all required information; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair. All were repeat violations.
During a follow-up inspection, Te’Kela, 25481 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat).
Non-critical were equipment and utensils are not being air dried; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Pisanello’s Pizza, 203 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical were improper method for cooling temperature-controlled foods; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
St. Clare Commons, 12469 Five Point Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offenses.
Critical was handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing.
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The Bard’s Coffee, 120 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. It was corrected during inspection.
During a follow-up inspection, China City, 129 N. Main St., North Baltimore, had five non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable; and facility not maintained clean.
Promedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Perrysburg, 10540 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was improper storage of food items.
Nagoya Japanese Steakhouse, 6190 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had two critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical were food employee(s) did not wash hands when required (repeat); and equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.
Non-critical were utensils and equipment contacting non-temperature-controlled foods not cleaned at required frequency (corrected during inspection); foods in frozen storage exhibit signs of thawing or refreezing (corrected during inspection); inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; improper storage of food items; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
The following inspections were done Sept 24.
During a follow-up inspection, The Rose and Thistle, 203 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was date the last shellstock was sold or served was not recorded on the label.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility floor and ceiling not maintained clean.
O-Deer Diner, 416 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection).
During a follow-up inspection, Lee Garden, 26597 N. Dixie Hwy. Suite 161, Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Norplas Industries - MKT C, 7825 Caple Blvd., Northwood, had one non-critical offense, which was vending machine failed to shut off automatically when required.
During a follow-up inspection, Carranor Hunt & Polo Club, 502 E. Second St., Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Zero violations were found at D.S. Brown – Front, 300 E. Cherry St., North Baltimore; Twisty Treat, 750 W. Boundary, Perrysburg; Birch Run Golf Club, 14451 Deshler Road, North Baltimore; Slater Family Ice Arena, 417 N. Mercer Road, Bowling Green; Graystone Banquet Hall and Conference Center, 29101 Hufford Road, Perrysburg; Bowling Green Hospitality Group Inc., 2150 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Montessori School of Bowling Green, 515 Sand Ridge Road; St. Aloysius School, 148 S. Enterprise Ave., Bowling Green; Dairy Queen, 130 S. Main St., North Baltimore; North Baltimore Athletic Booster Concession Stand, 300 S. Tarr St., North Baltimore; and Norplas Industries - Assembly, 7825 Caple Blvd., Northwood.