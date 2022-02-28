The Wood County Health Department focused on Perrysburg, Bowling Green and Rossford during inspections made between Feb. 2-8.
The following inspections were done Feb. 2.
1st Wok, 10093 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had two critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical were food in contact with an unclean surface or linens; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; re-use of single-service or single-use articles (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises.
Vito’s Pizza, 118 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had two critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; improper storage of food items; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
First Solar, 28101 Cedar Park Blvd., Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food.
McDonald’s, 835 Lime City Road, Rossford, had one critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat).
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; non-durable equipment observed; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, GBSBrewing Co., 26611 N. Dixie Hwy., Suite 105, Perrysburg, had one critical and seven non-critical violations.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; fixed equipment not properly sealed or spaced for cleaning; equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; no sanitizer test kit available; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 10413 Fremont Pike, Suite A, Perrysburg, had three critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical were handwashing sink not accessible; temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled; food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation; non-durable equipment observed; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; facility not maintained clean; and food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.
The following inspection was conducted Feb. 4.
Tim Hortons, 1011 Buck Road, Rossford, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
The following inspections were done Feb. 7.
Pilot Travel Center, 26415 Warns Road, Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, which were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; non-food contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
5th Street Pub aka Hooper and Company LLC, 105-107 W. Fifth St., Perrysburg, had five critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; improper reheating of food for hot holding (corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection); and equipment and/or utensils improper construction (repeat).
Non-critical were in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); facility not maintained clean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.
Denny’s Flying J, 26415 Warns Road, Perrysburg, had five non-critical offenses, which were working food containers not properly labeled (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); facility not maintained clean (repeat); and unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises.
Circle K, 1059 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; and improper display of poisonous or toxic materials offered for retail sale. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); bulk food for customer self-service not properly labeled (repeat); outer opening not protected; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Tropical Smoothie Brothers LLC, 10090 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted.
Burger King, 1272 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had four non-critical offenses, which were working food containers not properly labeled; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Rally’s, 1005 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical was working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); facility not maintained clean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Graystone Banquet Hall and Conference Center, 29101 Hufford Road, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.
Marco’s Pizza, 629 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was no air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system.
Non-critical was mops dried improperly (repeat).
Deets BBQ, 10000 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; and handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing
Non-critical were no written procedures for time as a public health control (repeat); and equipment and utensils are not being air dried.
Papa John’s Pizza, 840 W. Boundary St., Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
The following inspections were done Feb. 8.
Fernando’s, 24129 Front St., Grand Rapids, had one non-critical offense, which was physical facility not maintained clean.
Petro Fuel Island, 26416 W. Baker Drive, Perrysburg, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); bulk food for customer self-service not properly labeled; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and mops dried improperly.
Love’s Travel Stop, 26530 Baker Road, Perrysburg, had three critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were equipment and utensils contacting temperature-controlled food not cleaned every four hours; temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Petro Snack Bar, 26416 W. Baker Drive, Perrysburg, had three critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness; temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat). All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were label on a food packaged in-house did not contain all required information (repeat); and bulk food for customer self-service not properly labeled (corrected during inspection).
Petro Iron Skillet Restaurant, 26416 W. Baker Drive, Perrysburg, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing.
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled (repeat); food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; non-durable equipment observed; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Taco Bell Express, 3483 Libby Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was direct connection between the sewage system and a drain originating from equipment in which food, portable equipment, or utensils are placed (repeat).
Non-critical was facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat).
Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers, 1094 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Domino’s Pizza, 154 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and no covered receptacle in women’s restroom.
Falcon Family Restaurant, 1021 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were food employee(s) did not wash hands when required; and temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); no towels or drying device at the grill handwashing sink; improper method for cooling temperature-controlled foods; and non-food contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials (repeat).
Bamboo Garden, 828 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had three critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (repeat); chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (repeat); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); no sanitizer test kit available (repeat); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Wild Side Brewing Company, 24194 Front St., Grand Rapids, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat). Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized; and equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat).
Tropical Smoothie Café, 510 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Heritage Corner Health Care Campus, 1069 Klotz Road, Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Heritage Corner Nursing Home, 1069 Klotz Road, Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.
During a follow-up inspection, Lupita Mexican Taqueria, 425 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had four non-critical offenses, which were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; utensils and/or equipment not properly rinsed; and ventilation hood system not sufficient to prevent grease or condensation build-up.
Zero violations were found at Courtyard Café, 9789 Clark Drive, Rossford; First United Methodist Child Learning Center, 1526 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Rapid Fired Pizza, 852 S. Main St., Bowling Green; Rivercrest Park Concession, 13761 Eckel Junction Road, Perrysburg; the China, 1039 Haskins Road, Bowling Green; Books A Million, 2105 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg; and Perrysburg Park Concession Stand, 945 Elm St.