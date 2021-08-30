An unsubstantiated complaint of cockroaches had the Wood County Health Department inspecting a Bowling Green fast-food restaurant.
On Aug. 2, the department received a complaint that there were pests at Rally’s 619, 1005 N. Main St., and that a cockroach was found in the mozzarella sticks.
The inspector didn’t find cockroaches or mice in the facility upon the visit Aug. 19.
However, four critical and seven non-critical health violations were found.
Critical were food employee(s) did not wash hands when required (corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (corrected during inspection); and presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests. Gnats and a few flies were observed in the facility.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items (repeat); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat, build up in prep sinks and walk-in cooler); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat, standing water observed under the cold line); cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
The following inspection was done Aug. 16.
During a follow-up inspection, Bar Louie, 4105 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.
Non-critical were in-use utensils improperly stored; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and no protective shielding on lights.
The following inspections were done Aug. 19.
During a complaint inspection, Denny’s Restaurant 7926, 1122 Buck Road, Rossford, had one non-critical offense.
The department received a complaint on Aug. 16 that the dumpster area was not maintained, and rats and mice have been spotted.
The inspector did not observe rodents or excess trash outside dumpster; however, the dumpster lid was left open upon arrival. The lid needs to be kept closed.
The offense, which was waste receptacles not covered properly, was corrected during inspection.
During a complaint inspection, Circle K, 1602 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
A complaint was received Aug. 17 that the facility was filthy, that there was mold on the cup holder, the fountain pop machine was not draining and there were gnats.
The critical offense was the presence of live insects, rodents and other pests. Gnats were observed around the pop area and in facility.
Non-critical were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Dogg’s Ice Cream & Bites, 640 N. Dixie Hwy., Rossford, had two critical and one non-critical offenses.
Critical were refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked; and direct connection observed between the sewage system and a drain originating from equipment in which food, portable equipment, or utensils are placed.
Non-critical was in-use utensils improperly stored. It was corrected during inspection.
Zero violations were found at Sleek Academy LLC, 519 Ordway Ave., Bowling Green; and Rita’s Dairy Bar and Deli, 24030 Front St., Grand Rapids.