Presence of live pests was found in a Bowling Green bar during a recent health inspection.
The Wood County Health Department inspected Doc’s Big City Saloon/Cameo Pizza, 145 N. Main St., on Feb. 11. Two critical and one non-critical offense were found.
Pest droppings were observed on the dish machine. The second critical offense was chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration.
Non-critical was facility not maintained clean (repeat).
The following inspections also were done Feb. 11.
Travel Store, 12906 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, had two critical and four non-critical violations.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked.
Non-critical included food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (corrected during inspection); hinged containers stored on the floor in the kitchen (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
The China, 1039 Haskins Road, Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises; and employees’ breakroom improperly located.
Chick-fil-A Restaurant, 10315 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one repeat non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Swig, 219 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense during a follow-up inspection.
Critical was improper use of time as a public health control (four hours).
Non-critical was no written procedures for time as a public health control.
Briar Hill Health Campus, 600 Sterling Drive, North Baltimore, had three critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (repeat); improper cooling of temperature-controlled food (corrected during inspection); and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical included non-durable equipment observed; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; facility not maintained clean; and employee coats and jackets hanging on the wire shelving units containing food items in the dry storage area (corrected during inspection).
Bowling Green Country Club, 923 Fairview Ave., Bowling Green, had one critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat);
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area (corrected during inspection); non-durable equipment observed (corrected during inspection); and service sink or curbed cleaning facility not provided and/or conveniently located (repeat).
Call of The Canyon Café, 109 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration; and improper reheating of food for hot holding.
Non-critical were outer opening not protected; and re-use of single-service or single-use articles.
The following inspections were done Feb. 12.
Beckett’s, 146 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and one non-critical offenses.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; and chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration.
Non-critical was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2633, 140 N. Main St., North Baltimore, had three critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat); and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
Elmwood Local Schools, 7650 Jerry City Road, Bloomdale, had two critical offenses, which included temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Both were corrected during inspection.
North Baltimore Middle School/High School, 2012 Tiger Drive, had one non-critical offense, which was personal drinks were stored over food service items in the walk-in cooler as well as a hat on the clean dish area in the dish room.
The following inspections were done Feb. 17.
Kazmaiers Five Star Market, 127 E. Second St., Perrysburg, had two critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (repeat, corrected during inspection); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; outer opening not protected (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
During a follow-up inspection, Children’s Resource Center, 1045 Klotz Road, Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.
Poco Perrysburg, Inc., 3155 Chappel Drive, had two critical and four non-critical violations.
Both critical were repeats and both were corrected during inspection. They included chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked.
Non-critical were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Lamplight Cafe’, 121 W. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, had three non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); missing coving next to the reach-in-freezer that must be repaired; and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Extra Virgin Food Services, 25661 Ft. Meigs Road, Suite E and F, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
The Oaks Dining Center, 705 Ridge St., BGSU, had two non-critical offenses, which were outer opening not protected; and non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
Carillon Place Dining Center-BGSU, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
Dunkin Donuts, 705 Ridge St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was chemical bottle had no label.
St. Aloysius School, 148 S. Enterprise Ave., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
No violations were found at Econo Lodge, 10667 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg; Perrysburg Junior High School, 550 E. South Boundary; Myla Marcus Winery, 133 S. Main St., Bowling Green; Market Wagon, 425 Napoleon Road, Bowling Green; Powell Elementary School, 500 N Main St., North Baltimore; Bowling Green Manor, 1021 W. Poe Road; Snuffy’s Reloaded Bar & Grill, 1313 E. Bowling Green Road; Home 2 Suites by Hilton Bowling Green, 1630 E. Wooster St.; GBSBrewing Co., 26611 N. Dixie Hwy., Suite 105, Perrysburg; BGSU Oaks Hall Teaching Kitchen, 705 Ridge St.; GLCAP Jordan Family Development Center, 812 N. College Drive, Bowling Green; and BGSU-Maurer Center, Coffee/Café, 819 E. Wooster St.