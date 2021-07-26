Sticky fly paper hanging over the food line – with a significant number of dead flies stuck to it – was found during an inspection of a Perrysburg travel stop.
During a complaint inspection June 12, the Wood County Health Department found one critical and two non-critical offenses at Love’s Travel Stop, 26530 Baker Road.
A complaint was lodged July 8 that there was fly sticky paper hanging over the food line and managers and staff was wearing long acrylic nails with jewels (and some were handling food).
At the time of inspection, most were found to be valid complaints.
Fly sticky traps were hanging over the prep line in Arby’s and the Arby’s manager had acrylic nails on. Code states that unless wearing intact gloves in good repair, a food employee may not wear fingernail polish or artificial fingernails when working with exposed food.
The fly traps were removed at time of inspection.
The critical offense was food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
Non-critical were presence of dead pests or insects (inspector observed a significant amount of dead flies stuck to fly sticky tape trap over open food prep area); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
The following inspections also were done July 12.
Hilton Garden Inn, 6165 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had three critical and four non-critical violations.
All critical were corrected during inspection and included improper bare-hand contact with ready-to-eat foods; equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat); and ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required.
Non-critical were handwashing sink water below 100°F; working food containers not properly labeled; raw fruit and/or vegetables not washed or washed improperly; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
During a complaint inspection, Fuel Mart, 3654 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had three non-critical offenses.
A complaint was made July 9 that the hot water was lukewarm.
Upon inspection, the water at handwashing sink registered a temperature of 107F. The person in charge stated it is possible the water temperature is lower when the showers are also running. All handwashing sinks must always maintain a minimum water temperature of 100F.
The non-critical offenses were working food containers not properly labeled (corrected during inspection); package food in the bulk display case did not have a label; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat, corrected during inspection).
During a follow-up inspection, Holiday Inn Express, 12710 Roachton Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was food display not properly protected from contamination by consumers.
Non-critical was facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.
Balance Pan-Asian Grille, 26520 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical was in-use utensils improperly stored (repeat).
The following inspections were done July 13.
The Village Pub, 1450 N. Railroad St., Millbury, had one non-critical offense, which was handwashing sink(s) are not conveniently located as specified in rule (repeat).
Maddie & Bella LLC, 117 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were in-use utensils improperly stored; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, BP Woodville, 3808 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was water source and/or hot water capacity was not sufficient.
Non-critical was equipment components are not intact, tight, or properly adjusted (repeat).
Subway, 10392 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had two critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); and no air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and light intensity less than 10 foot candles in required areas (repeat).
The following inspections were done July 14.
1st Wok, 10093 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was the re-use of single-service or single-use articles (repeat).
Speedway, 1650 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was bulk food for customer self-service not properly labeled.
Porky’s Pizza Trof, 13165 Main St., Weston, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials; and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and mops dried improperly. Both were repeat offenses.
O-Deer Diner, 416 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was facility flooring not maintained clean (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano, 1320 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, which were improper method for cooling temperature-controlled foods; cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Flatlands Coffee, 138 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat).
Redneck Willy’s, 13217 Main St., Weston, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating, or holding food; no sanitizer test kit available; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (repeat).
Falcon Nest Food Court, Bowen-Thompson Student Union, 806 Ridge St., Bowling Green, had four non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight, or properly adjusted; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
During a follow-up inspection, Papa John’s Pizza, 425 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2180 Inc., 1163 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat).
Non-critical was no sanitizer test kit available (corrected during inspection).
No inspections were conducted July 15.
The following inspections were done July 16.
During a follow-up inspection, Wood County Rest Area, 12729 Interstate 75 Southbound, Portage, had two critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency; and equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.
Non-critical were cleaning agents and/or sanitizers not available in the food service organization or retail food establishment; non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; and retail food establishment license not posted in the facility.
During a follow-up inspection, Basil Pizza and Wine Bar2, 3125 Hollister Lane, Perrysburg, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating, or holding food (repeat); in-use utensils improperly stored; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Zero violations were found at Starbucks Coffee, 1560 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green.