The Wood County Health Department inspected a number of food establishments leading up to the July 4 weekend.
The following inspections were done June 28.
During a follow-up inspection, Ninja Hibachi Sushi Steakhouse, 1080 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had four non-critical offenses, which were employee eating, drinking or using tobacco in non-designated area; no written procedures for time as a public health control; in-use utensils improperly stored; and re-use of single-service or single-use articles.
Madd Jake Ventures LLC, DBA Beckett’s Burger Bar, 163 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had four critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
The three temperature-control violations were for the prep top cooler was holding food at improper temperature above 41F; creamer held at 58F in a container that is frozen to maintain product cold but the creamer was not in contact with the cold part of the containers; and the drawer cooler was holding at improper temperatures of 44-48F. The drawer cooler must be able to hold food at 41F or below.
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; improper storage of food items (corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections were done June 29.
Trenton Concessions, 10000 Bass Pro Blvd., Rossford, had one critical offense, which was chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect concentration (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Royal Bar, 3012 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one non-critical offense, which was physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Stony Ridge KOA, 24787 Luckey Road, Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Pub 51, 5118 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical was non-durable equipment observed.
The following inspections were done June 30.
Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers, 1504 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Danny’s, 600 Dixie Hwy., Rossford, had one non-critical offense, which was unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises (repeat).
Circle K, 26480 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was missing and/or incomplete allergen declaration(s).
Non-critical was facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.
Blue Pacific Grill, 4150 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were in-use utensils improperly stored; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Rossford Nutrition, 480 Dixie Hwy., had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical was inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food.
Both were corrected during inspection.
The following inspections were done July 1.
Little Wonders Child Care Center, 2534 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one critical offense, which was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (corrected during inspection).
During a follow-up inspection, Stone Ridge Golf Club, 1553 Muirfield Drive, Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were clean equipment and utensils not stored in a self-draining position and covered or inverted; and cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized.
Billy V’s, 161 Superior St., Rossford, had one non-critical offense, which was clean equipment and utensils not stored in a self-draining position and covered or inverted.
Perrysburg Cancer Center-Mercy Health, 12623 Eckel Junction Road, had two critical offenses, which were temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked.
Both were corrected during inspection.
Zero violations were found at Kabob It, 132 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Stop & Shop, 904 Dixie Hwy., Rossford; Sammyz Diner, 7250 Ohio 795, Walbridge; Pisanello’s Pizza, 203 N. Main St., Bowling Green; and Arby’s, 2522 Woodville Road, Northwood.