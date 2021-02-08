The Wood County Health Department continues to conduct food inspections.
The following inspections were done Jan. 22.
Axe 419, 9851 Meridian Court, Rossford, had three critical and one non-critical violations.
Critical were refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked; ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (corrected during inspection); and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was improper storage of food items. It was corrected during inspection.
Reset and Cameos Pizza, 27250 Crossroads Pkwy., Rossford, had one critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical was handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; equipment and utensils are not being air dried (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and employee food items stored over food service items in the walk-in cooler (corrected during inspection).
The following inspection was done Jan. 25.
First Solar, 28101 Cedar Park Blvd., Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was handwashing sink not accessible. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
The following inspections were done Jan. 27.
Owens Community College Culinary Center/Terrace View Café, 30335 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, had two critical offenses, which were quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (corrected during inspection); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked.
Susie’s Skillet, 101 S. Main St., Walbridge, had four critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical were handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (corrected during inspection); quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection); plastic spoons stored with the handles facing down (corrected during inspection); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; fixed equipment not properly sealed or spaced for cleaning; non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; and personal items in several areas of the facility (corrected during inspection).
The following inspections were done Jan. 28.
Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
The following inspections were done Jan. 29.
Iron Skillet, 12906 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, had one critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical was equipment and utensils contacting temperature-controlled food not cleaned every four hours (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); facility not maintained clean; floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable; and personal items stored over and among food service items (repeat).
Robert Bettinger Inc., 21211 W. River Road, Grand Rapids, had one non-critical offense, which was physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Wild Side Brewing Company, 24194 Front St., Grand Rapids, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat).
Zero violation were found at the Manor of Perrysburg, 250 Manor Drive, Perrysburg; and Wood Lane School, 1921 E. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green.