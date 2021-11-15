A Risingsun restaurant had signs of rodents during a recent health inspection.
On Oct. 25, Wood County Health Department inspectors visiting ARAV Inc. DBA Buddy’s Place, 100 Main St., and found five critical and three non-critical violations.
Two of the critical offenses were presence of live insects, rodents and other pests. The inspector observed droppings in back storage room and in cabinet under the soda dispenser indicating presence of live rodents as well as flies around the hot holding unit in the front-of-house.
The remaining critical violations were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and improper use of a poisonous or toxic substance.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events; and re-use of single-service or single-use articles.
The following inspections were done Oct. 25.
During a follow-up inspection, Subway Sandwiches, 26597 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet.
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; and facility not maintained clean.
During a follow-up inspection, Miller Tap Room Just One More LLC, 413 N. Main St., Walbridge, had one non-critical offense, which was floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
The following inspections were done Oct. 26.
Econo Lodge, 10667 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were no sanitizer test kit available (repeat); and three-compartment sink not available for manually washing, rinsing, and sanitizing of utensils.
During a follow-up inspection, Frobose Market IGA, 209 Bierley Ave., Pemberville, had two non-critical offenses, including label on a food packaged in-house did not contain all required information; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
During a follow-up inspection, Quality Inn, 10621 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical included equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeated, corrected during inspection); and equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.
Non-critical were cleaned and sanitized equipment, utensils, laundered linens stored in prohibited area; and non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
Sleek Academy LLC, 519 Ordway Ave., Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. It was corrected during inspection.
Tim Hortons, 10711 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was food employee(s) did not wash hands when required (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
The following inspections were done Oct. 27.
Subway, 524 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three critical offenses, which were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; improper washing of hands and arms (corrected during inspection); and equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (corrected during inspection);
Interstate Lanes, 819 Lime City Road, Rossford, had two critical and nine non-critical violations.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized; equipment compartment not designed to facilitate complete draining (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); mops dried improperly (repeat); unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises (repeat); physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and dressing rooms or lockers not being properly used (corrected during inspection).
Reset and Cameos Pizza, 27250 Crossroads Pkwy., Rossford, had four non-critical offenses, including improper storage of food items (repeat); equipment and utensils are not being air dried (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
Pizza Pub 516 LLC, 516 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were food employee(s) did not wash hands when required (corrected during inspection); and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials.
Non-critical were equipment and utensils are not being air dried; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
Panera Bread 872, 1540 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection); non-durable equipment observed (corrected during inspection); and facility not maintained clean.
Pita Pit, 522 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food.
The following inspection was done Oct. 29.
During a complaint inspection, Wendy’s, 1003 Buck Road, Rossford, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
A complaint was made earlier that day that there was there was build up inside the lemonade machine and there were bedbugs in the facility.
The inspector found no evidence of either complaint.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were no soap at handwashing sink(s) (corrected during inspection); food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat, corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Zero violations were found at Odd Fodder, 26520 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg; Frisch’s Big Boy, 2669 Woodville Road, Northwood; and Starbucks, 10680 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg.