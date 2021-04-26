Ants were observed at a Perrysburg stop and go gas station during a recent inspection.
The Wood County Health Department inspected S&G, 25570 Dixie Hwy., on April 16 and recorded four critical and four non-critical violations.
The presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests was found: Ants were observed on back wall of mop sink.
Additional critical violations included employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (corrected during inspection); and missing and/or incomplete allergen declaration(s).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises; and retail food establishment does not comply with Level One Certification requirements.
The following inspections were done April 6.
Moody’s Coney Island, 2511 Oregon Road, Northwood, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat, corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Dollar General Store, 110 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were facility back of house not maintained clean; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
Jed’s BBQ, 2523 Oregon Road, Northwood, had four critical and two non-critical violations.
All critical were corrected during inspection and included handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (repeat); quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (repeat); equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat); and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials.
Non-critical included non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
What The Fried Rice, 2509 Oregon Road, Northwood, had two critical offenses, which were chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Both were repeats and both were corrected during inspection.
The following inspections were done April 9.
During a follow-up inspection, Fricker’s, 27390 Helen Drive, Perrysburg, had four non-critical violations, including non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; facility not maintained clean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Knucklehead’s Kafe, 24208 E. Front St., Grand Rapids, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and facility not maintained; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Both were repeats.
During a follow-up inspection, Jimmy John’s, 10081 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation.
Dunkin Donuts, 1049 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections were done April 13.
Frisch’s Big Boy, 10705 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat). Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean.
International House of Pancakes, 10151 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
Bowling Green Dairy Queen, 434 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three critical and two non-critical violations.
Critical were food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency (repeat); temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were in-use utensils improperly stored (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
Pita Pit, 522 E Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical violation, which was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Inside the Five Brewing, 127 W. Third St., Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. It was corrected during inspection.
The following inspections were done April 14.
During a follow-up inspection, Subway Sandwiches, 26597 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had two critical offenses, which were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; and no air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system.
Non-critical was improper storage of food items.
Dollar General, 1107 Bowling Green Road East, Bradner, had two critical offenses, which were no hot water at either restroom hand sink; and food in an retail food establishment must be embargoed due to adulteration, misbranding, or baby food or formula is expired (corrected during inspection).
The following inspections were done April 15.
During a follow-up inspection, Panera Bread, 10981 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was improper storage of food items.
During a complaint inspection, South Side Six, 737 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and four non-critical violations.
A complaint was made April 1 that the lettuce on a gyro was bad.
Inspectors reported the lettuce was not wilted and holding at 41 degrees. The person in charge stated he cuts lettuce and vegetables daily.
Critical was chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); label on a food packaged in-house did not contain all required information (repeat); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); and equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted.
The following inspections were done April 16.
Scramblers, 25690 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.
Non-critical were handwashing sink water below 100°F (repeat); no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s); improper storage of food items; and cleaned and sanitized equipment, utensils, laundered linens stored in prohibited area.
Bowling Green Senior High, 530 W. Poe Road, Bowling Green, had two critical offenses, which were temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); and insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet.
Miss J Bakery, 25950 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had two critical and four non-critical violations.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing; and missing and/or incomplete allergen declaration(s).
Non-critical were handwashing sign(s) not posted; no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s); unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises; and unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises.
Zero violations were found at OTR Smokehouse LLC, 197 Venango St., Cygnet; Guac Shop, 831 Blackhorse Court, Perrysburg; Jersey Mike’s Subs, 10090 Fremont Pike, Rossford; Inspirations Early Learning Center, 200 E. Second St., Perrysburg; Wellaroma, 136 E. Third St., Perrysburg; Chilly Treats, 4568 Woodville Road, Northwood; Rosie’s Fine Foods JR, 28485 E. River Road, Perrysburg; H. Snack Shack LLC, 2185 Ridgewood Pl., Northwood; Pizza Pub 516 LLC, 516 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Otsego Elementary School, 18505 Tontogany Creek Rd Suite #4, Tontogany; True North, 933 W. Boundary, Perrysburg; Otsego Senior High, 18505 Tontogany Creek Rd Suite #2, Tontogany; Panera Bread, 1540 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Grounds For Thought, 174 S. Main St., Bowling Green; Crim Elementary, 1020 Scott Hamilton Dr., Bowling Green; and Taco Bell, 25782 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg.