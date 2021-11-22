A cockroach was found at a Rossford restaurant during a recent health inspection.
The Wood County Health Department on Nov. 3 conducted a follow-up inspection at Denny’s Restaurant, 1122 Buck Road, and found two critical and six non-critical violations.
One of two critical violations was the presence of live insects, rodents and other pests. The inspector observed a cockroach crawling on the floor drain below the prep tables by the grill line). The second critical violation was insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet.
Non-critical violations were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; clean equipment and utensils not stored in a self-draining position and covered or inverted; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); improperly cleaned storage area for refuse, recyclables, or returnables; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and facility not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done Nov. 1.
Flatlands Coffee, 138 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat).
Sam B’s, 146 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and eight non-critical violations.
Critical were food in contact with an unclean surface; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths; raw fruit and/or vegetables not washed or washed improperly (corrected during inspection); re-use of single-service or single-use articles; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.
The following inspections were done Nov. 2.
During a complaint inspection, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., 27491 Helen Drive, Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses.
The department received a complaint Nov. 2 that they had become ill after eating sweet carrots and baked apples. However, the person would not provide the date of illness.
Non-critical offenses were improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths; and facility not maintained clean
Sundae Station, 1240 W. Wooster St. B, Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility not maintained clean
During a follow-up inspection, Bowling Green Country Club, 923 Fairview Ave., Bowling Green, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; service sink or curbed cleaning facility not provided and/or conveniently located; and facility not maintained clean.
Toledo Oil LTD, 1240 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were handwashing sink not accessible; food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (corrected during inspection); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections were done Nov. 3.
Little Wonders Child Care Center, 2534 Woodville Road, Northwood, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was floors, walls, and/or ceilings not constructed of approved materials.
During a follow-up inspection, Alehouse Grill, 1234 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable; and facility not maintained clean.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2180 Inc., 1163 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had three critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were handwashing sink not accessible; equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat); and insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet.
Non-critical were re-use of single-service or single-use articles; no sanitizer test kit available (repeat); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Eagle Petroleum LLC, 4101 Woodville Road, Northwood, had two non-critical offenses, which were food thermometer not readily accessible; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (repeat).
The following inspections were done Nov. 4.
Ricks Silver Moon Soda Grill, 7820 Ponderosa Suite A, Perrysburg, had eight critical and 16 non-critical violations.
Critical were person in charge did not ensure employees are properly maintaining temperatures of temperature-controlled foods during hot and cold storage (repeat); employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (repeat); handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing; food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (repeat, corrected during inspection); quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (repeat, corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection); ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (corrected during inspection); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were no soap at handwashing sink(s) (corrected during inspection); working food containers not properly labeled; improper storage of food items (repeat); improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths (repeat, corrected during inspection); in-use utensils improperly stored (repeat); equipment and utensils are not being air dried (repeat); clean equipment and utensils not stored in a self-draining position and covered or inverted; non-durable equipment observed; equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency (repeat); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); no sanitizer test kit available (repeat); non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency (repeat); physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises (repeat); facility not maintained clean (repeat); and dressing rooms or lockers not being properly used.
Social, 25818 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had four critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration; temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature; working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (repeat); and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were outer opening not protected (repeat); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Mindful Table, 4155 Chappel Drive, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were outer opening not protected; and single-use items including to-go containers and spoons not stored inverted (corrected during inspection).
The following inspections were done Nov. 5.
BGSU Athletic Concessions - Hockey Stand #1, had one critical offense, which was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
During a follow-up inspection, S&G, 3510 Moline-Martin Road, Millbury, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was sewage treated through an unapproved sewage treatment system.
Non-critical were no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events; sink or curbed cleaning facility not provided and/or conveniently located (repeat); facility not maintained clean; and retail food establishment license not posted in the facility.
Zero violations were found at Otsego Elementary School, 18505 Tontogany Creek Road Suite #4, Tontogany; Otsego Senior High, 18505 Tontogany Creek Road Suite #2, Tontogany; Tender Age Day Care, 1249 Ridgewood Drive, Bowling Green; Wonderland of Learning, LLC, 1235 Ridgewood Drive, Bowling Green; Community Learning Centers of Elmwood, 7650 Jerry City Road, Bloomdale; and Country Catering, 1611 Pemberville Road, Northwood.