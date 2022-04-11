The Wood County Health Department spent much of the week of March 7 inspecting establishments in cities in the north part of the county.
The following inspections were conducted March 7.
Dollar Tree Store, 2676 Woodville Road, Northwood, had two non-critical offenses, which were improper storage of food items; and no covered receptacle in women’s employee restroom (repeat).
Biggby Coffee (Incredible Coffee), 215 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had four non-critical offenses, which were improper storage of cleaned equipment, utensils, and laundered linens; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Domino’s Pizza, 215 E. Wooster St., 8, Bowling Green, had six non-critical violations, which were outer opening not protected (repeat); improper storage of food items; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired; physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and food service organization did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection (repeat).
During a complaint inspection, McDonald’s, 835 Lime City Road, Rossford, had one critical and five non-critical offenses.
The health department received a complaint March 7 that the floor was filthy and the coolers that hold bottled drinks was a mess. Complainant also thinks employees were tampering with his burrito – his wrapper was partly off when he opened the bag.
The inspector spoke with manager regarding the complaint. Manager stated that the facility recently ran out of stickers to seal the burritos they make. An alternate sticker was being used to seal and it’s possible that a couple of burritos were missed. Manager stated that he does not believe the employees would tamper with food and that he will look back at the cameras from the day the complainant was in. The floors and multiple pieces of equipment were observed dirty and cleaning frequencies were discussed with manager during time of inspection.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.
Non-critical were equipment and utensils are not being air dried; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); facility not maintained clean (repeat); and unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises (repeat).
Northwood Nutrition, 500 Commerce Park Blvd., had one critical violation, which was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. It was corrected during inspection.
The following inspections were conducted March 8.
Circle K, 28350 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat).
Non-critical were non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; facility not maintained clean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair. All were repeat offenses.
Queso Kitchen2, 454 S. Ridge Drive, Perrysburg, had one critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked.
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; latex gloves being used in the food service operation or retail food establishment; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; no sanitizer test kit available; and cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean.
The following inspection was conducted March 9.
Ameristop Food Mart, 28878 Starbright Blvd., Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was personal items were observed on the top shelf of the walk-in-beer-cooler.
The following inspections were conducted March 10.
Campus Market, 780 S. College Drive, Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); and mops dried improperly
Aldi Inc., 1010 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was food package(s) received in poor condition.
Non-critical were improperly cleaned storage area for refuse, recyclables, or returnables; and waste receptacles not covered properly.
Pemberville Carry Out, PO Box 745,, had one non-critical offense, which was no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events (repeat, corrected during inspection).
The following inspections were conducted March 11.
BG Beverage Center, 811 Haskins Road, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
S&G, 10730 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s) (corrected during inspection); outer opening not protected; and improper storage of food items.
During a follow-up inspection, City Tap and the Attic, 110 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had four non-critical offenses, which were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and facility not maintained clean.
Zero violations were found at Subway, 28400 Cedar Park Blvd., Perrysburg; Taco Bell, 2900 Woodville Road, Northwood; Subway, 3310 Woodville Road, Northwood; Mel-o-Creme Ice Cream LLC, 1512 Woodville Road, Millbury; Meijer Gas Station, 2801 Curtice Road, Northwood; Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwich Shop, 215 E. Wooster St., Suite 1, Bowling Green; Random Acts of Walbridge, 209 N. Main St., Walbridge; Hillbilly Johnson’s Gourmet Dogs and More, 4041 Curtice Road, Northwood; Pagliai’s Pizza Inc., 945 S. Main St., Bowling Green; Walbridge Nite Club LLC, 105 S. Main St.; Zenobia Shrine, 8048 Broadstone Blvd., Perrysburg; Main Creek Farms LLC, 19925 Willow Road, Weston; Rite Aid, 722-740 S. Main St., Bowling Green; Big Lots, 818 S. Main St., Bowling Green; Mike’s Party Mart, 834 S. Main St., Bowling Green; OTR Smokehouse LLC, 197 Venango St., Cygnet; and Market Wagon, 425 Napoleon Road, Bowling Green.