A Perrysburg restaurant had 13 total violations during a recent Wood County Health Department inspection.
Tokyo Express LLC, 10013 Fremont Pike, had five critical and eight non-critical violation during a June 18 inspection.
Critical were handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (repeat, corrected during inspection); handwashing sink not accessible (corrected during inspection); food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (corrected during inspection); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were temperature-controlled foods not properly thawed (repeat); improper storage of food items; in-use utensils improperly stored (repeat); re-use of single-service or single-use articles (repeat); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; warewashing sink not properly cleaned and sanitized (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.A
The following inspection was done June 14.
During a follow-up inspection, Sonic Drive In, 10100 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was food employee(s) did not wash hands when required.
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating, or holding food; equipment components are not intact, tight, or properly adjusted; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done June 15.
Walgreens Distribution Center Rear Breakroom and Walgreens Distribution Center Front Breakroom, both located at28727 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, had the same non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspection was done June 16.
Burger King, 1570 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
The following inspections were done June 18.
NSG Pilkington - Hot End and NSG Pilkington - Cold End, both located at 140 Dixie Hwy., Rossford, had the same non-critical violation, which was retail food establishment license was not posted in the facility.
The following inspections were done June 21.
China Village, 134 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and seven non-critical violations.
Critical was there was a direct connection between the sewage system and a drain originating from equipment in which food, portable equipment, or utensils are placed (repeat).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); inadequate number of handwashing sinks (repeat); improper storage of food items; equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency (repeat); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; facility not maintained clean (repeat); physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, McDonald’s Corporation, 10163 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had three non-critical offenses, which were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating, or holding food; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Sterling’s Amish Deli, 133 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were improper storage of cleaned equipment, utensils, and laundered linens (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (corrected during inspection); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Walbridge Loop Park Concession Stand, P.O. Box 424, had one no-critical offense, which was no soap at handwashing sink(s).
The following inspections were done June 22.
Pagliai’s Pizza Inc., 945 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and improper reheating of food for hot holding (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
During a follow-up inspection, Denny’s Restaurant, 1122 Buck Road, Rossford, had five non-critical, which were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating, or holding food; food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided.
Country Inn & Suites, 9790 Clark Drive, Rossford, had two non-critical offenses, which were no soap at handwashing sink(s) (repeat, corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Wendy’s, 1003 Buck Road, Rossford, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was raw shell eggs not maintained at 45° F or below. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat); non-durable equipment observed; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat0.
Tim Hortons, 1011 Buck Road, Rossford, had two critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating, or holding food; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done June 23.
During a follow-up inspection, Pizza Hut, 1099 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.
Non-critical were outer opening not protected; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Ameristop Food Mart, 395 E. Andrus Road, Northwood, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and facility not maintained clean. Both were repeat offenses.
Original Royal Pizza, 2038 Tracy Road, Northwood, had one critical and five non-critical offenses.
Critical was working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were equipment components are not intact, tight, or properly adjusted (repeat); service sink or curbed cleaning facility not provided and/or conveniently located (repeat); outdoor refuse storage surface not properly constructed and sloped to drain (repeat); facility not clean; and mops dried improperly (repeat).
YMCA, 13415 Eckel Junction Road, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was food service operation license not displayed.
The following inspections were done June 25.
During a follow-up inspection, Bob Evans Restaurants LLC, 1726 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was improper use of time as a public health control (four hours). It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; no written procedures for time as a public health control; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
During a follow-up inspection, Lola’s Yogurt Retreat LLC, 183 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and five non-critical offenses.
Critical was food display not properly protected from contamination by consumers.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; in-use utensils improperly stored (repeat); re-use of single-service or single-use articles; equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency; and food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.
Mail Pouch Saloon, 102 W. Main St., Haskins, had three critical violations and one non-critical offense.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat); and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was non-durable equipment observed.
Zero violations were found at Haskins Concession Stand, 202 S. Findlay St.; Juvenile Residential Center of Northwest Ohio, 1012 S. Dunbridge Road, Bowling Green; Juvenile Detention Center, 1032 S. Dunbridge Road, Bowling Green; Home Depot Distribution Center, 22671 Pemberville Road, Luckey; Home Depot Distribution Center 2, 22671 Pemberville Road, Luckey; Calphalon D.C., 20750 Midstar Drive, Bowling Green; Principle Business Enterprises, 20189 Pine Lake Road, Dunbridge; Fed Ex Front, 100 J St., Perrysburg; Fed Ex Rear, 100 J St., Perrysburg; Fed Ex Line Haul, 100 J St., Perrysburg; Omnicare Perrysburg, 7643 Ponderosa Road; Calphalon Corporation, 310 Third St., Perrysburg; Fed Ex Front, 100 J St., Perrysburg; Bass Pro Shops, 10000 Bass Pro Blvd., Rossford; Fed Ex Rear, 100 J St., Perrysburg; Fed Ex Line Haul, 100 J St., Perrysburg; and Fed Ex Local, 100 J St., Perrysburg.
Additionally, no violations were found at PBE Bowling Green, 2121 S. Woodland Circle; Costco Perrysburg, 26400 Dixie Hwy.; Walgreens Link, 28727 Oregon Road, Perrysburg; Kinder Care Learning Center, 610 W. S. Boundary St., Perrysburg; Village of Millbury (Concession Stand), P.O. Box 155; Pertoria Inc. DBA Wendy’s, 26630 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg; Papa John’s Pizza, 425 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Pioneer Seed, 15180 Henry Wood County Road, Grand Rapids; Oldcastle Building Envelope, 291 M St., Perrysburg; NSG Pilkington - Main Breakroom, 140 Dixie Hwy., Rossford; Precision Strip, 7401 Ponderosa Road, Perrysburg; Taco Bell, 27171 Oakmead Drive, Perrysburg; Cintas, 28140 Cedar Park Blvd., Perrysburg; Fed Ex – Main, 7779 Arbor Drive, Northwood; Fed Ex – Dispatch, 7779 Arbor Dr., Northwood; Entsminger Concession, 601 E. Crocker St., Bradner; and Sundaze Haskins LLC, 21018 Haskins Road.