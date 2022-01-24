Evidence of rodents was found at a Wayne convenience store during a health inspection.
The Wood County Health Department inspected Friendship Marathon Store, 3274 Defiance Pike, on Jan. 5. The store had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were the presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests (inspector observed evidence of rodents in the cupboard under the pop machine); and food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
The health department inspected establishments at all four corners of the county between Jan. 3-7.
The following inspections were done Jan. 3.
During a follow-up inspection, Baymont by Wyndham, 27441 Helen Drive, Perrysburg, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; and equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.
Non-critical were handwashing sink water below 100°F; and improper storage of food items.
Obe’s Country Store, 19963 Otsego Pike, Bowling Green, had one critical and seven non-critical violations.
Critical included a direct connection between the sewage system and a drain originating from equipment in which food, portable equipment, or utensils are placed.
Non-critical were improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths; non-food-contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); cleaning agents and/or sanitizers not available in the food service operation or retail food establishment; no sanitizer test kit available; non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; and unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises.
Weston Marathon, 13170 Mill St., had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat); and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); and personal items stored over food service items in the walk-in-cooler (repeat).
Local Roots Juice Co., 306 Elm St., Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-durable equipment observed; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean
The following inspections were done Jan. 4.
American Legion Albert Bowe Post #338, 209 W. Crocker St., Bradner, had one non-critical offense, which was facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat).
Biggby Coffee, 26567 N. Dixie Hwy., Suite 133, Perrysburg, had three critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical were food employee(s) did not wash hands when required; handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (corrected during inspection); and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); raw fruit and/or vegetables not washed or washed improperly; non-durable equipment observed; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Circle K #4705645, 26480 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had three critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (corrected during inspection); ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (corrected during inspection); and missing and/or incomplete allergen declaration(s) (repeat).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); handwashing sink water below 100°F; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Starbucks Coffee Co., 3145 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
American Table Family Restaurant, 580 Craig Drive, No. 1, Perrysburg, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were re-use of single-service or single-use articles; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and dressing rooms, employee area or lockers not being properly used (corrected during inspection).
Tokyo Express LLC, 10013 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had three critical and 10 non-critical violations.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (repeat, corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials.
Non-critical were handwashing sink water below 100°F; no written procedures for time as a public health control; improper storage of food items (repeat); food stored in prohibited area; re-use of single-service or single-use articles (repeat); non-food-contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); non-durable equipment observed; cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and dressing rooms, employee areas or lockers not being properly used.
Jets Pizza, 1216 N. Main St. 107, Bowling Green, had two critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency; and improper use of time as a public health control (four hours).
Non-critical were no towels or drying device at the back handwashing sink; no written procedures for time as a public health control; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
Kidz Watch, 580 Craig Drive, Perrysburg, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food foods not properly date marked. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were hot and cold holding equipment thermometer was missing, located incorrectly, or not easily readable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises.
Speedways Bar & Grill, 109 N. Main St., Bradner, had three critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (repeat, corrected during inspecting); and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. All three were repeat offenses.
Clean Juice, 3155 Levis Commons Blvd., 260, Perrysburg, had three critical offenses, which were equipment and utensils contacting temperature-controlled food not cleaned every four hours (corrected during inspection); chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (corrected during inspection); and improper backflow prevention device installed on a water supply system.
Hilton Garden Inn, 6165 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had three critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (corrected during inspection); and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Home 2 Suites by Hilton, 5995 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was single-service and single-use articles not protected from contamination.
The following inspection were done Jan. 5.
Otterbein Portage Valley, 20311 Pemberville Road, Pemberville, had one non-critical offense, which was improper storage of food items (repeat). It was corrected during inspection.
Avina Auction, 142 E. Strong Ave., Wayne, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food-contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises (repeat).
Frobose Meat Locker, 215 E. Front St., Pemberville, had one non-critical offense, which was floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
Frobose Market IGA, 209 Bierley Ave., Pemberville, had three critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were label on a food packaged in-house did not contain all required information (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Lightning & Thunder’s Custar Tavern, 22951 Defiance Pike, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); re-use of single-service or single-use articles (repeat, corrected during inspection); improper storage of single-service and single-use articles; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Blue Pacific Grill, 4150 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
Subway #41792, 209 Bierley Ave., Pemberville, had two non-critical offenses, which were cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized (repeat); and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
The following inspections were done Jan. 6.
During a complaint inspection, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., 27491 Helen Drive, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
A complaint was received Jan. 5 that the hot box on the line was not holding proper temperature and the refrigerator on the grill line has mold in back and were being used to store food.
The inspector spoke with person in charge and was informed the under counter cooler that was referenced was not to be used as there had been a service call made on the unit. Hot box unit on the line had an ambient air of 128F. Temperature-controlled food that was below 135F was removed to reheat and temperature-controlled food that was above 135F was moved to warming unit at server’s area. Person in charge stated the grill line warming unit was waiting on a part for it to be repaired.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food.
The following inspections were done Jan. 7.
Seven Eleven, 200 N. Main St., Walbridge, had one non-critical offense, which was Bulk food for customer self-service not properly labeled.
During a complaint inspection, North Main Old Town Buffet Inc., 1216 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
The complaint was the food was cold and dry, and employees were not wearing gloves or masks.
The person in charge said there is no regulations regarding masks and all food comes out in pans with utensils and no gloves are needed.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (corrected during inspection); and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat).
Non-critical was inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food.
Lake Elementary Food Service, 28150 Lemoyne Road, Millbury, had one critical offense, which was temperature-controlled foods not being held cold at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
What The Fried Rice, 2509 Oregon Road, Northwood, had two critical offenses, which were handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing; and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. Both were corrected during inspection.
The Carranor Hunt & Polo Club, 502 E. Second St., Perrysburg, had two critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; and chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (repeat). Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were clean equipment and utensils not stored in a self-draining position and covered or inverted; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and facility not maintained clean.
Zero violations were found at GLCAP Jordan Family Development Center, 812 N. College Drive, Bowling Green; St. Louis School, 22776 Defiance Pike, Custar; Lake High School Food Service, 28080 Lemoyne Road, Millbury; Rossford PK-5 School, 28500 Lime City Road; Rossford 6-12 School, 701 Superior St.; Pisanello’s Pizza, 203 N Main St., Bowling Green; and the Flying Bean, 2130 Preston Parkway.