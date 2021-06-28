Wood County Health Department

The Wood County Health Department continues to inspect eateries throughout the county.

The following inspections were done June 9.

Wendy’s, 27240 Crossroads Pkwy., Rossford, had two non-critical offenses, which were no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s) (repeat, corrected during inspection); and records indicate that critical limits were not adequately monitored and/or corrective actions were not documented (corrected during inspection).

Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 10090 Olde U.S. 20 Suite D, Rossford, had one critical offense, which was improper use of time as a public health control (four hours) (repeat, corrected during inspection).

Chili’s Grill & Bar, 9886 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had two critical offenses, which were quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (corrected during inspection); and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).

Staybridge Suites, 9749 Clark Drive, Rossford, had one non-critical offense, which was employee personal items were observed stored among clean dishes on the prep table shelf (repeat).

During a follow-up inspection, Odd Fodder, 26520 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean

The following inspections were done June 10.

During a follow-up inspection, Chick-fil-A Restaurant, 10315 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean.

Starbucks Coffee Co., 3145 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was outer opening not protected.

Burger King Restaurant, 1181 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.

Critical was improper use of time as a public health control (four hours). It was corrected during inspection.

Non-critical were in-use utensils improperly stored; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.

Taco Bell, 1130 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was in-use utensils improperly stored.

Clean Juice, 3155 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation.

The following inspections were done June 11.

During a follow-up inspection, Pizza Pub 516 of Perrysburg, 27072 Carronade Unit K, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided.

During a follow-up inspection, Hershey’s Ice Cream DBA Nedley’s Ice Cream & Coffee Cafe’, 200 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had one critical and six non-critical violations.

Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health.

Non-critical were hot and cold holding equipment thermometer was missing, located incorrectly, or not easily readable; improper storage of food items; food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; improper storage of cleaned equipment, utensils, and laundered linens; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.

Hampton Inn/MCRT2 Toledo Tenant LLC, 9753 Clark Drive, Rossford, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.

Both critical were corrected during inspection and included temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled.

Non-critical were no sanitizer test kit available; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).

During a follow-up inspection, China East Buffet Inc. DBA China City, 27072 Carronade Drive Suite M, Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, which were outer opening not protected; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean; and facility not maintained clean.

During a follow-up inspection, So Many Somethings Desserterie, 1021 Sandusky St., Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food.

Zero violations were found at Kingston Care Center of Perrysburg LLC, 345 E. Boundary St.; Wood County Committee on Aging-Grand Rapids, 23019 Kellogg Road; Wood County Committee on Aging-Pemberville, 200 Cedar St.; Frank’s Fries #5, 601 E. Crocker St., Bradner; YMCA of Greater Toledo/Owens Community College Childcare Center, 30335 Oregon Road, Perrysburg; E.B.P.S., 211 E. Boundary St., Perrysburg; Dollar General, 28637 Oregon Road, Perrysburg; Papa Moose’s Donuts, 165 Superior St., Rossford; and The Nest Bowling Green, 408 S. Mitchell Road.

