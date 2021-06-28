The Wood County Health Department continues to inspect eateries throughout the county.
The following inspections were done June 9.
Wendy’s, 27240 Crossroads Pkwy., Rossford, had two non-critical offenses, which were no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s) (repeat, corrected during inspection); and records indicate that critical limits were not adequately monitored and/or corrective actions were not documented (corrected during inspection).
Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 10090 Olde U.S. 20 Suite D, Rossford, had one critical offense, which was improper use of time as a public health control (four hours) (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Chili’s Grill & Bar, 9886 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had two critical offenses, which were quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (corrected during inspection); and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Staybridge Suites, 9749 Clark Drive, Rossford, had one non-critical offense, which was employee personal items were observed stored among clean dishes on the prep table shelf (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Odd Fodder, 26520 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean
The following inspections were done June 10.
During a follow-up inspection, Chick-fil-A Restaurant, 10315 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean.
Starbucks Coffee Co., 3145 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was outer opening not protected.
Burger King Restaurant, 1181 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was improper use of time as a public health control (four hours). It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were in-use utensils improperly stored; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
Taco Bell, 1130 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was in-use utensils improperly stored.
Clean Juice, 3155 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation.
The following inspections were done June 11.
During a follow-up inspection, Pizza Pub 516 of Perrysburg, 27072 Carronade Unit K, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided.
During a follow-up inspection, Hershey’s Ice Cream DBA Nedley’s Ice Cream & Coffee Cafe’, 200 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had one critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health.
Non-critical were hot and cold holding equipment thermometer was missing, located incorrectly, or not easily readable; improper storage of food items; food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; improper storage of cleaned equipment, utensils, and laundered linens; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Hampton Inn/MCRT2 Toledo Tenant LLC, 9753 Clark Drive, Rossford, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled.
Non-critical were no sanitizer test kit available; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, China East Buffet Inc. DBA China City, 27072 Carronade Drive Suite M, Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, which were outer opening not protected; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
During a follow-up inspection, So Many Somethings Desserterie, 1021 Sandusky St., Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food.
Zero violations were found at Kingston Care Center of Perrysburg LLC, 345 E. Boundary St.; Wood County Committee on Aging-Grand Rapids, 23019 Kellogg Road; Wood County Committee on Aging-Pemberville, 200 Cedar St.; Frank’s Fries #5, 601 E. Crocker St., Bradner; YMCA of Greater Toledo/Owens Community College Childcare Center, 30335 Oregon Road, Perrysburg; E.B.P.S., 211 E. Boundary St., Perrysburg; Dollar General, 28637 Oregon Road, Perrysburg; Papa Moose’s Donuts, 165 Superior St., Rossford; and The Nest Bowling Green, 408 S. Mitchell Road.