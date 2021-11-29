During Nov. 10 inspections of seven athletic concession stands at Bowling Green State University’s Doyt Perry Stadium, the Wood County Health Department found that several were holding hot food below the required temperature, which can lead to bacteria growth that can cause a foodborne illness. Cracks large enough for debris to settle in it were found in all of them.
All the concessions are located at 201 Stadium Drive.
Football Stand #1 had two critical and two non-critical violations.
Critical were handwashing sink not accessible (corrected during inspection); and temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (pizza was holding at improper temperatures in the hot holding unit).
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat, cracks on the floor and by the counter so large debris settles inside).
Football Stand #2 had two critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were handwashing sink not accessible (corrected during inspection); and temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (hot dogs, hamburger, and cheese were at an improper temperature below 135F).
Non-critical were no sanitizer test kit available; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat, cracks on the floor and by the counter so large debris settles inside).
Football Stand #3 had two critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were utensils and food-contact surfaces of equipment not sanitized at the required frequency; and temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (cheese cups observed holding at improper temperatures below 135F).
Non-critical were no sanitizer test kit available; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat, cracks observed on the floor and around the counters that were holding debris).
Football Stand #4 had two non-critical violations, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat, cracks on the floor and by the counter so large debris settles inside cracks).
Football Stand #5 had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (the cheese dispenser was holding at improper temperatures).
Non-critical were re-use of single-service or single-use articles; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat, observed cracks with debris in the floor and by the counters).
Football Stand #7 had one critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (hot dogs and hamburgers observed holding at improper temperatures in the hot holding unit).
Non-critical were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat, cracks on the floor and by the counter so large debris settles inside cracks).
Football Stand #8 had three non-critical offenses, which were no soap at handwashing sink(s); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat, cracks on the floor and by the counter so large debris settles inside).
The following inspections conducted Nov. 9.
During a complaint inspection, Subway, 28400 Cedar Park Blvd., Perrysburg, had one critical offense.
Person in charge stated that the issue raised Nov. 8 was addressed with her employees and that the employee was hiccupping. Person in charge stated that if an employee were to burp, sneeze, or cough, they would wash their hands and start making a new sub.
The critical offense was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. It was corrected during inspection.
Circle K, 28350 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, had three critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing; ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (corrected during inspection); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were bulk food for customer self-service not properly labeled; non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency (repeat); facility not maintained clean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Interstate Lanes, 819 Lime City Road, Rossford, had eight non-critical violations, including food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint while prepping pizzas; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized; equipment compartment not designed to facilitate complete draining; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises (repeat); and mops dried improperly.
Ridis, 7422 Wales Road, Northwood, had five non-critical offenses, which included improper storage of food items (repeat); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; mops dried improperly; and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Yala Kol Express, 1616 E. Wooster St Unit 9, Bowling Green, had two critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; equipment and utensils are not being air dried; and re-use of single-service or single-use articles.
Zero violations were found at Frisch’s Big Boy, 1006 N. Main St., Bowling Green; Wendy’s, 1003 Buck Road, Rossford; and Dollar General Store, 7000 Wales Road, Northwood.