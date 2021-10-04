The Wood County Health Department continues to inspect food-service establishments.
The following inspections were done Sept. 15.
BG’s Frosty Fare LLC, 990 W. Poe Road Unit 14, Bowling Green, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; in-use utensils improperly stored; and facility not maintained clean.
Bowling Green Country Club, 923 Fairview Ave., Bowling Green, had three critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical were food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency; temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; and ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area (repeat, corrected during inspection); improper method for cooling temperature-controlled food; service sink or curbed cleaning facility not provided and/or conveniently located (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
Penn Station Restaurant, 1616 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had four critical and three non-critical violations.
All critical were corrected during inspection and included food employee(s) did not wash hands when required; handwashing sink was not accessible (repeat); improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials; and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (repeat).
Non-critical were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections were done Sept. 16.
Wendy’s Old-Fashioned Hamburgers, 1094 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Ayo El Grande LLC DBA El Zarape, 1616 E. Wooster St. Unit 1, Bowling Green, had three critical and three non-critical offenses.
All critical were corrected during inspection and included handwashing sink was not accessible; temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat); and ice being used for food after it was used as a coolant.
Non-critical were in-use utensils improperly stored (repeat, corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and personal items were observed over/among foodservice items and prep areas (corrected during inspection).
Olscamp Hall at BGSU, 1002 Ridge St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Walmart, 131 W. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled.
Non-critical was food was unsafe, adulterated, or not honestly presented (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Wood County Hospital, 950 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. Both were corrected during inspection.
The following inspections were done Sept 17.
During a follow-up inspection, Kazmaiers Five Star Market, 127 E. Second St., Perrysburg, had one critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical was missing and/or incomplete allergen declaration(s).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; outer opening not protected; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and no protective shielding on lights.
During a follow-up inspection, St. Rose School, 217 E Front St., Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature.
GBSBrewing Co., 26611 N. Dixie Hwy. Suite 105, Perrysburg, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; and no sanitizer test kit available.
Huskisson Athletic Center, 550 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (repeat).
Perrysburgers, 220 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.
Non-critical was facility flooring not maintained clean.
Kim’s Kakes LLC, 480 Dixie Hwy. Unit B, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint. It was corrected during inspection.
Zero violations were found at Perrysburg Commons – 4115, 10542 Fremont Pike; Betco – Plant, 400 Van Camp Road, Bowling Green; Betco Office, 400 Van Camp Road, Bowling Green; Original Gino’s Pizza, 26597 N. Dixie Hwy. Suite 163, Perrysburg; Frobose Meat Locker, 215 E. Front St., Pemberville; Mel-o-creme Inc., 1512 Woodville Road, Millbury; Sunset Bistro, 1220 W. Wooster St A, Bowling Green; Wood County Hospital Coffee Shop, 950 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Five Below Inc., 1111 S. Main St., Bowling Green; Manor of Perrysburg, 250 Manor Drive, Perrysburg; Kingston Residence of Perrysburg Basement Kit, 333 E. Boundary St.; Stroh – Commissary, 1001 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; and Stroh - Falcon Grill, 1001 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green.