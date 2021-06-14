Two Perrysburg restaurants had issues with their cleanliness during recent inspections.
The Wood County Health Department on May 25 inspected Pizza Hut, 1099 S. Main St., and Bob Evans Restaurants LLC, 10770 Fremont Pike.
Pizza Hut had three critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat); temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); and insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet.
Non-critical were employee eating, drinking or using tobacco in non-designated area; outer opening not protected; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
Bob Evans had two critical and four non-critical violations.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean, and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical were in-use utensils improperly stored (repeat, corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
The following inspection also was done May 25.
Econo Lodge, 10667 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was no sanitizer test kit available.
The following inspections were done May 26.
Dollar General Store, 30500 Drouillard Road, Walbridge, had one non-critical offense, which was no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events (repeat).
Zenobia Shrine, 8048 Broadstone Blvd., Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was improper use of a poisonous or toxic substance. It was corrected during inspection.
Rossford 6-12 School, 701 Superior St., had one critical offense, which was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Tim Hortons, 10711 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical was written procedures and plans are not maintained and implemented. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were handwashing sink water below 100°F; irreversible registering temperature indicator not readily accessible for hot water mechanical warewashing operations; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided; and facility walls and floor not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done May 27.
Stony Ridge Dari Snak, 5700 Fremont Pike, had three critical offenses, which were quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Buggy Whip Bakery, 104 E. Main St., Wayne, had one critical offense and one non-critical offense.
Critical was missing and/or incomplete allergen declaration(s) (repeat).
Non-critical was damaged floor tiles were observed, as was incomplete wall in restroom, and incomplete door entrance at the back door (repeat).
During a complaint inspection, American Table Family Restaurant, 580 Craig Drive, 1, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
A complaint made May 17 was on the quality of food, not food safety. The complainant said the lettuce was brown and the tomatoes didn’t taste right.
Inspectors observed both lettuce and cut tomatoes were at proper temperature. Tomatoes in the prep top coolers and walk in cooler were observed properly date marked.
The critical offense was working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was in-use utensils improperly stored. It also was corrected during inspection.
During a follow-up inspection, Social, 25818 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.
Non-critical were outer opening not protected; floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided; and no protective shielding on lights.
The following inspections were done May 28.
Circle K, 1602 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
During a follow-up inspection, True Spice, 13003 Eckel Junction Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was facility selling or serving fish from an unapproved source.
Non-critical was outer opening not protected.
Zero violations were found at Wood County Committee on Aging - Northeast Center, 705 N. Main St., Walbridge; First United Methodist Child Learning Center, 1526 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Ameristop Food Mart, 28878 Starbright Blvd., Perrysburg; Rossford PK-5 School, 28500 Lime City Road; Northwood Nutrition, 500 Commerce Park Blvd.; Wood County Committee on Aging – Wayne, 202 E. Main St.; Local Roots Juice Co., 306 Elm St., Perrysburg; BG City Pool & Waterpark Concession Stand, 520 Conneaut Ave.; and Weenie Dawgs, 24600 Ohio 65, Grand Rapids.