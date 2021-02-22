During a health inspection, pest droppings were found at a Rossford fraternal organization.
The Wood County Health Department did a follow-up inspection of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2322, 658 Lime City Road, on Feb. 5 and found two critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked; and evidence of pests, droppings on clean dishes in dry storage room was observed.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; Improper storage of food items; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and food service organization did not submit facility layout and equipment specifications.
The following inspections were done Feb. 4
Petro Fuel Island, 26416 W. Baker Drive, Perrysburg, had two critical and five non-critical violations.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked; and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials
Non-critical were bulk food for customer self-service not properly labeled; food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (corrected during inspection); packaged, single-use items stored directly on the floor of the exterior storage trailer; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and employee items stored over food service items in the walk-in cooler and the double-door reach-in cooler (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Pioneer Inn, 6751 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had four critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (repeat, corrected during inspection); refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat); food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and direct connection between the sewage system and a drain originating from equipment in which food, portable equipment, or utensils are placed.
Non-critical included non-food-contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises (repeat).
Petro Snack Bar, 26416 W. Baker Drive, Perrysburg, had two critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical were quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect concentration (corrected during inspection); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); label on a food packaged in-house did not contain all required information (repeat); food service products including cups stored on the floor in the back room; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and personal employee items stored over food service items in the walk-in cooler (corrected during inspection).
Petro Iron Skillet Restaurant, 26416 W. Baker Drive, Perrysburg, had two critical and three offenses.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical were non-food-contact surfaces not easily cleanable (corrected during inspection); mops dried improperly (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Fort Meigs Elementary School, 26431 Fort Meigs Road, Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet.
Lee Garden, 26597 N. Dixie Hwy., Suite 161, Perrysburg, had three non-critical offenses, which were improper method for cooling temperature-controlled foods; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Te’Kela, 25481 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had three critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical included handwashing sink not accessible (repeat); quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (corrected during inspection); and equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat).
Non-critical were improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths; non-food-contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); no quat sanitizer test kit available; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 10413 Fremont Pike, Suite A, Perrysburg, had two non-critical repeat offenses, which were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Super Suppers, 7015 Lighthouse Way, Suite 100, Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration.
The following inspections were done Feb. 5.
El Vaquero, 26611 N. Dixie Hwy., Suite 109, Perrysburg, had two critical and three non-critical offenses.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; and equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.
Non-critical were no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s); outer opening not protected; and non-food-contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
Kingston Residence of Perrysburg Basement Kit, 333 E. Boundary St., Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency
Interstate Lanes, 819 Lime City Road, Rossford, had two critical and eight non-critical violations.
Critical were refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked; and food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); re-use of single-service or single-use articles; non-food-contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); equipment compartment not designed to facilitate complete draining; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises (repeat); and mops dried improperly (repeat).
Perrysburg Commons-4115, 10542 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had three non-critical offenses, which were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable; and no protective shielding on lights.
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Bar & Grill, 1213 Schreier Road, Rossford, had two critical offenses, which were food not properly protected from contamination by packaging; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Both were corrected during inspection.
Tea Tree Asian Bistro, 4100 Chappel Drive, Perrysburg, had two critical and five non-critical violations.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing; and food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency.
Non-critical were temperature-controlled foods not properly thawed (corrected during inspection); improper storage of food items; improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths (corrected during inspection); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); and non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
Zero violations were found at Frank Elementary School, 401 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg; Toth Elementary, 200 E. Seventh St., Perrysburg; Hull Prairie Intermediate School, 25480 Hull Prairie Road, Perrysburg; Neuroflex Juice Co., 650 Dixie Hwy., Rossford; Kingston Care Center of Perrysburg LLC, 345 E. Boundary St.; and St. Rose School, 217 E. Front St., Perrysburg.