A Northwood hotel had dead bugs throughout its establishment during a recent health inspection.
On Jan. 14, Wood County Health Department inspectors visited America’s Best Value Inn, 2426 Oregon Road. The hotel had four critical and 13 non-critical violations, including the presence of dead crickets.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (repeat); equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat); food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); and water under pressure is not available to all fixtures as required.
Non-critical were no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events (repeat); no soap at handwashing sink(s) (repeat); no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s) (repeat); presence of dead crickets throughout facility that must be removed; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized; equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency; no sanitizer test kit available (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable; unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises (repeat); physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and dressing rooms or lockers not being properly used.
The following establishments were inspected Jan. 10.
Speedway, 11141 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, including non-food contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; facility walls not maintained clean; and attachments to the wall and/or ceiling were not easily cleanable.
Frisch’s Big Boy, 2669 Woodville Road, Northwood, had two critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; and quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink in the kitchen (corrected during inspection); food employee with a full beard not wearing a beard restraint (corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency (repeat).
Arby’s, 10143 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean
The following inspections were done Jan. 11.
Bob Evans Restaurants LLC, 1313 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano, 1320 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had two critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Both were repeat violations and both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food (repeat); in-use utensils improperly stored (repeat, corrected under inspection); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Holiday Inn Express, 12710 Roachton Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was handwashing sink not accessible. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was improper storage of food items.
Extra Virgin Food Services, 25661 Fort Meigs Road, Suite E and F, Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. It was corrected during inspection.
Northwood Schools, 600 Lemoyne Road, Northwood, had one non-critical offense, which was improper storage of food items. It was corrected during inspection.
During a follow-up inspection, Basil Pizza and Wine Bar2, 3125 Hollister Land, Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
Northwood Schools Arts, Athletics & Administration, 700 Lemoyne Road, had three critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was improper storage of food items (corrected during inspection).
The following inspections were done Jan. 12.
During a follow-up inspection, Kazmaiers Five Star Market, 127 E. Second St., Perrysburg, had one critical and 10 non-critical violations.
Critical was food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; improper method for cooling temperature-controlled foods; outer opening not protected; in-use utensils improperly stored; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; no sanitizer test kit available; two-compartment sink used improperly for warewashing; cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and no protective shielding on lights.
Pisanello’s Pizza, 165 Bierly Ave., Pemberville, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency (repeat).
Robert Bettinger Inc., 21211 W. River Road, Grand Rapids, had one non-critical offense, which was physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Maddie & Bella LLC, 117 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was dressing rooms or lockers not being properly used. It was corrected during inspection.
Lamplight Cafe’, 121 W. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, had one critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair
Dunkin Donuts, 1049 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had three critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; and a second temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; employees’ lockers improperly located; and food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection (corrected during inspection).
Call of The Canyon Café, 109 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical offenses, which were chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration; and food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency.
The following inspections were done Jan. 13.
Love’s Travel Stops, 13190 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked.
Non-critical were handwashing sink water below 100°F; non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Imaginative Beginnings Inc., 4937 Woodville Road, Northwood, had two critical offenses, which were temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. Both were corrected during inspection.
Slater Family Ice Arena, 417 N. Mercer Road, Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. It was corrected during inspection.
Kingston Residence of Perrysburg Basement Kit, 333 E. Boundary St., Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
American Legion Post 539, 539 E. South St., North Baltimore, had one critical and two non-critical violations.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.
Non-critical were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (repeat).
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 10711 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was no air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system.
Marco’s Pizza, 4624 Woodville Road, Northwood, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-durable equipment observed; and non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
Burger King Restaurant, 1181 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean. Both were repeat offenses.
Papa John’s Pizza, 425 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical violations, which were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; no sanitizer test kit available; and plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired.
Taco Bell, 1130 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Pub 51, 5118 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one non-critical offense, which was food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint. It was corrected during inspection.
Lupita Mexican Taqueria, 425 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had four critical and seven non-critical violations.
Critical was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (corrected during inspection); improper reheating of food for hot holding (corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; re-use of single-service or single-use articles (repeat); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; utensils and/or equipment not properly rinsed; light intensity less than 20 foot candles in required areas; and ventilation hood system not sufficient to prevent grease or condensation build-up (repeat).
Barney’s Convenience Mart, 26475 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; and improper storage of food items (repeat).
Starbucks Coffee, 26465 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was irreversible registering temperature indicator not readily accessible for hot water mechanical warewashing operations (repeat).
Prime Thyme Eatery, 4505 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one critical offense, which was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
The following inspections were done Jan. 14.
Grannie Thomas’ Family Day Care/Learning Center, 201 Superior St., Rossford, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Kim’s Kakes LLC, 480 Dixie Hwy., Unit B, Rossford, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were improper method for cooling temperature-controlled foods; and working food containers not properly labeled (corrected during inspection.
Zero violations were found at Elmwood Local Schools, 7650 Jerry City Road, Bloomdale; Marco’s Pizza, 1045 N. Main St. 5, Bowling Green; Primrose School of Perrysburg, 7123 Lighthouse Way; SolFood Collective LLC, 119 W. Second St., Perrysburg; Woodland Elementary, 27979 White Road, Perrysburg; Pumps of Peace DBA Way Makers, 24125 Front St., Grand Rapids; Mac’s Lunch Wagon, 8420 S Dixie Hwy., Rudolph; Speedway, 4661 Woodville Road, Northwood; Taco Bell, 27171 Oakmead Drive, Perrysburg; Burger King, 3812 Woodville Road, Northwood; Northwest Community Corrections Center, 1740 E Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green; Royal Bar, 3012 Woodville Road, Northwood; and Papa Moose’s Donuts, 165 Superior St., Rossford.