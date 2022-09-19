The Wood County Health Department conducted the following inspections during the last week of August.
The following inspections were done Aug. 29.
Stony Ridge Dari Snak, 5700 Fremont Pike, Stony Ridge, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted.
Owens Community College - Fireside Grill, 30335 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency (repeat); and no covered receptacle in women’s restroom (repeat).
Deets BBQ, 10000 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (repeat); and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were equipment and utensils are not being air dried (repeat); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections were done Aug. 30.
Glass City Boardwalk, 27820 E. Broadway Road, Walbridge, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and no covered receptacle in women’s restroom (repeat).
Petro Iron Skillet Restaurant, 26416 W. Baker Drive, Perrysburg, had one critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical was handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (repeat).
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled (repeat); food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
During a follow-up inspection, S&G 101, 28311 Parkway Blvd., Rossford, had three non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and facility not maintained clean.
During a complaint inspection, Vito’s, 104 E. Union St., Walbridge, had seven non-critical violations.
A complainant on Aug. 26 stated that there appeared to be black mold on the ceiling as well as the ceiling was caving in the kitchen area and that the food license was not displayed. The person in charge stated that they have been spraying in the ceiling of the facility since the roof does leak sometimes during harder rainfall. There were no signs of water damaged ceiling tiles or any sign of the ceiling caving in in the kitchen area at time of inspection. The updated food license was posted on the board across from the checkout counter. The inspector could not verify complaint.
The non-critical violations were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); improper storage of food items (repeat); food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat, corrected during inspection); utensils not stored in a manner that prevents contamination of food products (repeat); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 10200 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had four critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were hand washing sink is being used for purposes other than hand washing; quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness; equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (corrected during inspection); and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Tokyo Express LLC, 10013 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (repeat); and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat). Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was improper storage of food items (repeat).
The following inspections were done Aug. 31.
During a follow-up inspection, Belmont Country Club - Clubhouse 8720, 29601 Bates Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and seven non-critical violations.
Critical was no air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system.
Non-critical were unnecessary medicines and/or improper labeling/storing of medicines; food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths; improper storage of cleaned equipment, utensils, and laundered linens; non-durable equipment observed; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Lightning & Thunder’s Custar Tavern, 22951 Defiance Pike, had one critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical was improper bare-hand contact with ready-to-eat foods. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; outer opening not protected (corrected during inspection); improper storage of food items (repeat); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Balance Pan-Asian Grille, 26520 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had two critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were missing and/or incomplete declaration(s); and presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests (gnats were observed at bubble tea bar).
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled; no sanitizer test kit available; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections were done Sept. 1.
Fuel Mart/Subway, 1004 Bowling Green Road, Bradner, had two non-critical offenses, which were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat); and non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency (repeat).
Frobose Meat Locker, 215 E. Front St., Pemberville, had one non-critical offense, which was floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (repeat).
The Country Farmhouse, 117 E. Main St., Wayne, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
The following inspections were done Sept. 2.
BG City Pool & Waterpark Concession Stand, 520 Conneaut Ave., had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was handwashing sink water below 100°F.
During a follow-up inspection, Bangkok Café, 3401 Woodville Road Suite I-J, Northwood, had six non-critical offenses, which were working food containers not properly labeled; improper storage of food items; non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; facility not maintained clean; and dressing rooms or lockers not being properly used.
Stroh - Bird Feeder, 1535 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was nonfood-contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Miss Lily’s, 24174 Front St., Grand Rapids, had five non-critical offenses, which were improper storage of food items; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency (repeat); facility not maintained clean; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
Zero violations were found at Owens Community College Culinary Center/Terrace View Café, 30335 Oregon Road, Perrysburg; Kabob It, 132 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Ricks Silver Moon Soda Grill, 7820 Ponderosa Suite A, Perrysburg; Circle K, 996 S. Main St., Bowling Green; First Solar PGT-2, 28380 Tracy Road, Walbridge; Agricultural Incubator Foundation, 13737 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green; International House of Pancakes, 10151 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg; Mendoza Enterprises LLC, 127 N. Main St., Bowling Green; St. Louis School, 22776 Defiance Pike, P.O. Box 125, Custar; Market At Jerome Library, 1200 Ridge St. – BGSU, Bowling Green; BGSU Stadium Trailer, 1610 Stadium Dr., Bowling Green; Stroh - Commissary, 1001 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; and Stroh - Falcon Grill, 1001 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green.