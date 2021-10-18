Live pests were found at three local food establishments during recent health inspections.
During a Sept. 24 inspection at Kroger, 1094 N. Main St., Bowling Green, the Wood County Health Department pest droppings in the bakery area, several flies throughout the facility, and gnats in some areas.
The store had three critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (repeat, corrected during inspection); improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials; and presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests.
Non-critical were non-durable equipment observed; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Flying insects were found in the dishwashing area at Easystreet Cafe and Grumpy Dave’s Bar, 104 S. Main St., Bowling Green, when inspectors visited Sept. 28.
The restaurant had three critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); improper packaging of food using reduced oxygen packaging without a variance (corrected during inspection); and presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests.
Non-critical were no written procedures for time as a public health control. (repeat); outer opening not protected; in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat).
Gnats were observed throughout Uptown-Downtown, 162 N. Main St., Bowling Green, when inspectors visited on Sept. 28.
The restaurant had three critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection); refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked; and presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests.
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; utensils and/or equipment not properly rinsed; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises; facility not maintained clean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
The following inspections were done Sept 24.
Cooper Standard - MKT C, 1175 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was retail food establishment license was not posted in the facility.
Buckeye Broadband - Market C, 2700 Oregon Road, Northwood, had one non-critical offense, which was retail food establishment license was not posted in the facility.
Amazon-PCW1-Perrysburg-FRONT-MKT C, 27400 Crossroads Pkwy., Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was vending machine failed to shut off automatically when required.
The following inspections was done Sept 27.
Zingo’s Mediterranean, 106-108 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were improper method for cooling temperature-controlled foods (corrected during inspection); and single-service or single-use articles, kitchenware, or tableware not handled, displayed, or dispensed properly.
The following inspections were done Sept 28.
American Legion Albert Bowe Post 338, 209 W. Crocker St., Bradner, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
North Main Old Town Buffet Inc., 1216 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (repeat); and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were improper method for cooling temperature-controlled foods; and equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted.
Falcon Family Restaurant, 1021 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); improper storage of food items; and non-food contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials.
Speedways Bar & Grill, 109 N. Main St., Bradner, had one critical and six non-critical offenses.
Critical was ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); temperature-controlled foods not properly thawed; food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); facility not maintained clean (repeat); and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (repeat).
Wings Over Bowling Green, 215 E. Wooster St 3, Bowling Green, had four non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and facility not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done Sept 29.
Fernando’s, 24129 Front St., Grand Rapids, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat).
Kermit’s Restaurant, 307 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were improper cooling of temperature-controlled food (repeat); and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were non-durable equipment was observed; and equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Both were repeat offenses.
Otterbein Portage Valley, 20311 Pemberville Road, Pemberville, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Both were corrected during inspection.
Belmont Country Club-Clubhouse 8720, 29601 Bates Road, Perrysburg, had three non-critical offenses, which were improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths; in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Pisanello’s Pizza, 165 Bierley Ave., Pemberville, had two non-critical offenses, which were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); and non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
Swig, 219 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were employee food, drink or tobacco in non-designated area; and temperature-controlled foods not properly thawed.
Trotter’s Tavern, 119 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was improper reheating of food for hot holding. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was no written procedures for time as a public health control.
Marco’s Pizza, 629 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were improper storage of single-service and single-use articles; and mops dried improperly (repeat).
Fairfield Inn & Suites, 1544 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Benchmark Restaurant Group LLC, 6130 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had three critical and two non-critical violations.
Critical were chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration; equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (corrected during inspection); and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were no written procedures for time as a public health control; and no sanitizer test kit available.
Subway, 209 Bierley Ave., Pemberville, had one non-critical offense, which was cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized.
Wild Side Brewing Company, 24194 Front St., Grand Rapids, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat).
Everyday People Café, 309 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had four critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical were handwashing sink not accessible (corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (corrected during inspection); and food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
Non-critical were unnecessary medicines and/or improper labeling/storing of medicines (corrected during inspection); improper method for cooling temperature-controlled foods; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); facility not maintained clean; and personal items observed stored over/among food service items in the dry stock room.
During a follow-up inspection, Nagoya Japanese Steakhouse, 6190 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was food employee(s) did not wash hands when required.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Zero violations were found at AK Tube LLC - Market C, 30400 E. Broadway St., Walbridge; Amazon-PCW1-Perrysburg-BACK-MKT C, 27400 Crossroads Pkwy.; D.S. Brown – Rear, 300 E. Cherry St., North Baltimore; Children’s Resource Center, 1045 Klotz Road, Bowling Green; Subway, 131 W. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green; Belmont Country Club – Pool, 29601 Bates Road, Perrysburg; The Tamale Guy LLC, 1048 N. Main St., Bowling Green; Belmont Country Club – Grill, 26901 Bates Road, Perrysburg; Heritage Corner Health Care Campus, 1069 Klotz Road, Bowling Green; and Heritage Corner Nursing Home, 1069 Klotz Road, Bowling Green.