Pests were found a Perrysburg fast-food restaurant during a complaint inspection.
The Wood County Health Department inspected Chick-fil-A Restaurant, 10315 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, on May 12 after receiving a complaint about gluten-free food.
The inspector spoke to the person in charge and conducted a full inspection and found all temperatures correct. Two critical and two non-critical violations were found.
The presence of live insects, rodents and other pests was observed. The inspector found gnats at the prep sink/hand sink area and in the drive-thru area.
The second critical offense was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and cooking equipment or pan surfaces is unclean.
The following inspections were done May 10.
Tender Age Day Care, 1249 Ridgewood Drive, Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was unnecessary medicines and/or improper labeling/storing of medicines. It was corrected during inspection.
Sundae Station, 1240 W. Wooster St., B, Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
North Baltimore Custom Cuts, 2545 Insley Road, North Baltimore, had one non-critical offense, which was improper storage of food items (repeat).
Toledo Oil, LTD #10, 1240 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
The following inspections were done May 11.
Dollar Tree Store, 2676 Woodville Road, Northwood, had three non-critical offenses, which included no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events at the time of inspection; handwashing sink water below 100°F; and no covered receptacle in women’s restroom at the time of inspection (repeat).
JJ’s Mini Mart, 4101 Woodville Road, Northwood, had two non-critical offenses, which were floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (repeat); and retail food establishment does not comply with Level One Certification requirements.
During a follow-up inspection, Bowling Green Dairy Queen, 434 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were in-use utensils improperly stored (repeat, corrected during inspection); and facility not maintained clean.
Papa John’s Pizza, 425 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
Guajillo’s, 434 E. Wooster St., C, Bowling Green, had one critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical was improper reheating of food for hot holding. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area (corrected during inspection); food not protected from environmental sources of contamination during preparation; non-food contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials; physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
During a follow-up inspection, Lupita Mexican Taqueria, 425 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted.
The following inspections were done May 12.
Eastwood High School, 4900 Sugar Ridge Road, Pemberville, had one non-critical offense, which was non-durable equipment observed.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat) and cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean.
Sycamore Grove, 1980 Middleton Pike, Luckey, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was no sanitizer test kit available.
Luckey Carry Out, 301 Main St., had one non-critical offense, which was equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency (repeat).
Eastwood Elementary, 4700 Sugar Ridge Road, Pemberville, had two critical offenses, which were quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (corrected during inspection); and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
The following inspections were done May 13.
During a follow-up inspection, Biggby Coffee, 26567 N. Dixie Hwy., Suite 133, Perrysburg, had three non-critical offenses, which were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; single-service and single-use articles not protected from contamination; and facility not maintained clean.
During a follow-up inspection, Barry Bagels, 26611 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was handwashing sink not accessible.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean and facility floor not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done May 14.
Kenwood Elementary, 710 Kenwood Ave., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was no covered receptacle in women’s restroom (repeat).
Riverby Hills Golf Club (pro), 16571 W. River Road, Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. It was corrected during inspection.
During a follow-up inspection, Baymont by Wyndham, 27441 Helen Drive, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s).
Conneaut Elementary, 542 Haskins Road, Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was nonfood-contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat).
Lola’s Yogurt Retreat LLC, 183 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical was food display not properly protected from contamination by consumers.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; in-use utensils improperly stored; re-use of single-service or single-use articles; equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency (repeat); and non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
Thrive Childcare, 1134 Professional Drive, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; and cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized.
OR’s Sunoco LLC, 118 N. Findlay St., Haskins, had two non-critical offenses, which were equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency (repeat), and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (repeat).
Zero violations were found at Wonderland of Learning LLC, 1235 Ridgewood Drive, Bowling Green; Wonderland of Learning School-Age Center, 1221 Ridgewood Drive, Suite A, Bowling Green; Perrysburg Senior High School, 13385 Roachton Road; Children’s Discovery Center, 11090 Avenue Road, Perrysburg; Hot Head Burritos, 104 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg; Eastwood Middle School, 4800 Sugar Ridge Road, Pemberville; Fire Lake Campground LLC, 13630 W. Kramer Road, Bowling Green; Comfort Suites, 27450 Helen Drive, Perrysburg; Beeker’s General Store, 226 E. Front St., Pemberville; Anderson Farm, 17653 Otsego Pike, Bowling Green; WCESC Pemberville Preschool, 120 E. College Ave.; Mike and AJ’z Ice Cream Shack, 2 Basic St., Luckey; GLCAP Perrysburg-Rossford Early Childhood Center, 28744 Simmons Road, Perrysburg; Arby’s, 10143 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg; Riverby Hills Golf Club (CH), 16571 W. River Road, Bowling Green; Rita’s Dairy Bar and Deli, 24030 Front St., Grand Rapids; Perrysburg Junior High School, 550 E South Boundary St.; Woodland Elementary, 27979 White Road, Perrysburg; and La Quinta Inn by Wyndham, 1154 Professional Drive, Perrysburg.