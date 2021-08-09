During the week of July 26, the Wood County Health Department found six of 28 locations that were inspected had zero violations.
The following inspections were done July 26.
Pilot Travel Center, 3484 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had three critical and two non-critical offenses.
All critical were corrected during inspection and included handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing; equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat); and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Both were repeat offenses.
Taco Bell Express, 3483 Libby Road, Perrysburg, had two critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (corrected during inspection); and prep sink was not properly air gapped to prevent contamination of food products due to backflow.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); working food containers not properly labeled; and facility not maintained clean.
McDonald’s, 3430 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were equipment and utensils are not being air dried (repeat, corrected during inspection); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Bai Du Win LTD, 580 Craig Drive, Unit 3 & 4, Perrysburg, had two critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were improper storage of food items (repeat); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (heavy grease build up on hood vents, repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (stuck on debris on exterior of cooler doors, repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
Lamplight Cafe’, 121 W. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were improper cooling of temperature-controlled food; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
The following inspections were done July 27.
Pilot Travel Center, 26415 Warns Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items (corrected during inspection); equipment and utensils are not being air dried; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Petro Fuel Island, 26416 W. Baker Drive, Perrysburg, had one critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; label on a food packaged in-house did not contain all required information; equipment and utensils are not being air dried (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and personal items stored among pans and single-use items (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Belmont Country Club-Clubhouse, 29601 Bates Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Petro Snack Bar, 26416 W. Baker Drive, Perrysburg, had three critical and five non-critical violations.
All critical were corrected during inspection and included temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature; temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); label on a food packaged in-house did not contain all required ingredients (repeat); improper storage of food items; single-use cup lids observed on the floor of the back storage room (repeat); and no sanitizer test kit available.
Petro Iron Skillet Restaurant, 26416 W. Baker Drive, Perrysburg, had one critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were utensils and equipment contacting non-temperature-controlled foods not cleaned at required frequency (corrected during inspection); working food containers not properly labeled (corrected during inspection); in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable; and personal items stored among food service items at the waitress station (corrected during inspection).
Denny’s Flying J, 26415 Warns Road, Perrysburg, had three critical and eight non-critical violations.
All critical were corrected during inspection and included handwashing sink not accessible; temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat); and ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required.
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; improper storage of food items; clean equipment and utensils not stored in a self-draining position and covered or inverted (repeat); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean; plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired; and facility not maintained clean.
Belmont Country Club-Grill, 26901 Bates Road, Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. It was corrected during inspection.
The following inspections were done July 28.
Marco’s Pizza, 433 Superior St., Rossford, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (repeat).
Grannie Thomas’ Family Day Care/Learning Center, 201 Superior St., Rossford, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Tropical Smoothie Brothers LLC, 10090 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had three critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness; equipment and utensils contacting temperature-controlled food not cleaned every four hours; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Moe’s Place, 620 Dixie Hwy., Rossford, had four critical and five non-critical violations.
All critical were corrected during inspection and included equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness; temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat).
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled (corrected during inspection); non-durable equipment observed (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean; and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Travelcenters of America DBA Toledo 5, 3483 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Water Shed, 989 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. It was corrected during inspection.
Amerasia Chinese Restaurant, 311 Superior St., Rossford, had one critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical was handwashing sink not accessible (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were improper method for cooling temperature-controlled foods (corrected during inspection); food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency (repeat); non-food contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials (repeat); and facilities not cleaned at the required frequency (repeat).
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 10200 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had two critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); facility not maintained clean (repeat); physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and personal items were stored over to-go fry cartons.
The following inspections were done July 29.
During a follow-up inspection, VFW Post 9963, 109 N. Main St., Walbridge, had one non-critical offense, which was no sanitizer test kit available.
The following inspection was done July 30.
During a follow-up inspection, Wood County Rest Area, 12729 Interstate 75 Southbound, Portage, had one non-critical offense, which was cleaning agents and/or sanitizers not available in the food service operation or retail food establishment.
Zero violations were found at Kidz Watch, 580 Craig Drive, Perrysburg; Northwestern Water and Sewer District, 1740 S. Wheeling St., Northwood; Northwestern Water & Sewer District, 108 N. Main St., Walbridge; Obes Watershed, 20051 W. River Road, Grand Rapids; Simply D’Lish, P.0. Box 158, Portage; and Poppin’ George of Wood County, 27525 Luckey Road, Walbridge.