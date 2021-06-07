The Wood County Health Department traveled from Northwood to North Baltimore to inspect food establishments the week of May 17.
The following inspections were done May 18.
Burger King, 10796 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
The following inspections were done May 19.
On a complaint inspections, Travel Store, 12906 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, had three critical and four non-critical violations.
The complaint, which was lodged May 18, was that the site continually served undercooked bacon and had under-temperature food at the fuel desk in the hot box.
Upon inspection, inspectors observed food items being cooked to a minimum of 165 degrees, food employee was verifying cook temperatures with calibrated thermometer.
The inspector also observed the hot box holding temperature at 175 degrees. No cooked bacon present at time of inspection. PIC stated bacon is cooked until “crispy”. All food items are put into the hot holding unit preheated and are not warmed in the unit.
All three critical violations were corrected during inspection and included temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked; and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials.
Non-critical were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat); boxes of hinged containers were observed stored on the floor (repeat, corrected during inspection; non-durable equipment observed; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (repeat).
During a complaint inspection, Bowling Green Pee Wee League at Carter Park, Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses.
The complaint, made May 13, was that food was being handled by people not wearing gloves, a handle for the icee machine was partially in the ice, and a bandage was falling off a server.
The inspector saw no open wounds or bandages.
Non-critical offenses were in-use utensils improperly stored and re-use of single-service or single-use articles.
Extra Virgin Food Services, 25661 Fort Meigs Road, Suite E and F, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was label on a food packaged in-house did not contain all required information.
Rudy’s Dairy Depot, 28572 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); outdoor refuse storage surface not properly constructed and sloped to drain; and mops dried improperly (repeat).
Ridis, 7422 Wales Road, Northwood, had four non-critical offenses, which were improper storage of food items; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); facility not maintained clean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Cygnet Pizza & Subs, 206 Front St., had two non-critical offenses, which were label on a food packaged in-house did not contain all required information; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections were done May 20.
Birch Run Golf Club, 14451 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was food not protected from environmental sources of contamination during preparation.
Fuel Mart, 2185 Grant Road, North Baltimore, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was in-use utensils improperly stored. It also was corrected during inspection.
American Legion Post 539, 539 E. South St., North Baltimore, had three non-critical offenses, which were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (corrected during inspection); equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency (repeat); and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
The Cookie Jar BG LLC, 130 E. Court St., Bowling Green, had four non-critical violations, which included outer opening not protected; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
St. Julian’s Fitness, 1234 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was in-use utensils improperly stored. It also was corrected.
The following inspections were done May 21.
During a follow-up inspection, Bob Evans Restaurants LLC, 1726 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had four non-critical violations, which were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; no written procedures for time as a public health control (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
On May 17, the health department inspected many facilities at Owens Community College and found zero violations at each.
Those facilities, all located at 30355 Oregon Road, included the Audio/Visual Building, Transportation, Student Health & Activity Center, Heritage Hall – Front, Heritage Hall – Back, Founders Hall, the Fire & Law Building, the Engineering Building, the Dana Center, College Hall – Front, College Hall – Back, the Center of Emergency Preparedness, and the Bicentennial Building.
All sites are operated by Splash-Blitz Vending.
Zero violations also were found at Speedway, 11141 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg; Lola’s Yogurt Retreat LLC, 26597 Dixie Hwy Suite 151, Perrysburg; Frank Elementary School, 401 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg; Fort Meigs Elementary School, 26431 Fort Meigs Road, Perrysburg; Falcon’s Nest Market, Bowen Thompson Student Union, 806 Ridge St., Bowling Green; Bar 149, 149 N. Main St., Bowling Green; Elmwood Local Schools, 7650 Jerry City Road, Bloomdale; Quality Inn, 10621 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg; Hull Prairie Intermediate School, 25480 Hull Prairie Road, Perrysburg; Northwood Schools, 600 Lemoyne Road; Porkbelly BBQ, 1616 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Northwood Schools Arts, Athletics & Administration, 700 Lemoyne Road; BG Beverage Center, 811 Haskins Road; North Baltimore Middle School/High School, 2012 Tiger Drive; Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg; Toth Elementary, 200 E. Seventh St., Perrysburg; Powell Elementary School, 500 N. Main St., North Baltimore; Coffee Oasis, 1234 N. Main St., Bowling Green; Daily Queen, 130 S. Main St., North Baltimore; St. Aloysius Catholic Preschool, 312 Clough St., Bowling Green; The Mindful Table LLC, 119 W. Second St., Perrysburg; North Baltimore Village Park 1-Girls Field, Taylor St.; and Pepperoni Tony’s, 953 Maple St., Perrysburg.