A Bowling Green hibachi restaurant had nearly 20 violations during a recent health inspection.
The Wood County Health Department inspected Ninja Hibachi Sushi Steakhouse, 1080 S. Main St., on March 15 after receiving a complaint that the facility was dirty, and workers were handling food without gloves.
During the inspection, inspectors did not observe bare hand contact with food items. Many boxes of gloves were available for use throughout the facility.
There were 13 critical and six non-critical violations found – 14 were repeat offenses.
Critical were handwashing sink not accessible (repeat, corrected during inspection); food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (repeat, corrected during inspection); equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat, corrected during inspection); chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (repeat, corrected during inspection); equipment and utensils contacting temperature-controlled food not cleaned every four hours; improper cooling of temperature-controlled food (corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection); improper use of time as a public health control (four hours) (repeat); improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (corrected during inspection); working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (corrected during inspection); ice being used for food after it was used as a coolant (repeat, corrected during inspection); and food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; working food containers not properly labeled (repeat); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); facility not maintained clean (repeat); and personal items observed over foodservice items throughout the facility (repeat).
The following inspections were done March 14.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 104, 27491 Helen Drive, Perrysburg, had two critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (corrected during inspection); and improper cooling of temperature-controlled food.
Non-critical were in-use utensils improperly stored; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and dressing rooms or lockers not being properly used (corrected during inspection).
The following inspections were conducted March 15.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2180 Inc., 1163 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were single-service and single-use articles not protected from contamination; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
The following inspections were done March 16.
Dollar Tree Store, 10023 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted.
Flatlands Coffee, 138 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had three critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (corrected during inspection); and presence of live insects, rodents and other pests (gnats were observed in the facility).
Non-critical was non-durable equipment observed.
The following inspections were done March 17.
Dollar Tree Store, 1040 N. Main Street No. 3, Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was food package(s) received in poor condition (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Starbucks, 10680 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had two critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing; and insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet.
Non-critical were no soap at handwashing sink(s); irreversible registering temperature indicator not readily accessible for hot water mechanical warewashing operations (repeat); and food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection (repeat).
Frisch’s Big Boy, 10705 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
The following inspections were conducted March 18.
Children’s Discovery Center, 7033 Lighthouse Way, Perrysburg, had two critical offenses, which were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; and quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. Both were corrected during inspection.
Speedway, 26020 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was facility not maintained clean (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Fat Fish Blue Home of The Funny Bone, 6140 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had two critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration; and presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests (gnats observed near front handwashing sink).
Non-critical were food employee(s) not wearing a proper hair restraint including facial hair restraints; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
Lisa’s Taste of Heaven Chocolates, 3105 Chappel Drive, Perrysburg, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was direct connection between the sewage system and a drain originating from equipment in which food, portable equipment, or utensils are placed.
Non-critical were plumbing system does not comply with the Ohio plumbing code; floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable; food service operation or retail food establishment changed owners without updating existing equipment and facilities to comply with this code; and retail food establishment constructed, altered, and/or equipment added without prior approval from the licensor.
Miss J Bakery, 25950 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one critical and seven non-critical violations.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were no towels or drying device at the handwashing sinks (repeat); no soap at front handwashing sink (corrected during inspection); inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises (repeat); and personal items observed throughout back of house among foodservice items.
Waffle House, 26046 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had three critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (repeat); refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat); and ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required. All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were outer opening not protected (repeat); improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
S&G, 25570 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had two critical and eight non-critical violations.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); and evidence of live insects, rodents, and other pests present.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; no towels or drying device at the three-bay handwashing sink; no soap at three-bay handwashing sink (repeat); utensils and equipment contacting non-temperature-controlled foods not cleaned at required frequency; food thermometer not readily accessible; bulk food for customer self-service not properly labeled (repeat); in-use utensils improperly stored; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
No violations were found at Rite Aid, 1175 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg; Health Yourself, 10075 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg; Walgreens, 10003 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg; Five Below Inc., 9874 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford; Big Lots, 9880 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford; and True North, 933 W. Boundary, Perrysburg.