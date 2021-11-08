Cockroaches were found in a Rossford restaurant during a recent health inspection.
Wood County Health Department inspectors visited Denny’s Restaurant, 1122 Buck Road, on Oct. 20. The restaurant had nine critical and 13 non-critical violations.
Critical were presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests (inspector observed a cockroach crawling on the floor drain below the prep tables by the grill line); no person in charge present in food facility during inspection (repeat); employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (repeat); food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness; refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat, corrected during inspection); ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (corrected during inspection); and insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet.
Non-critical were outer opening not protected (corrected during inspection); improper storage of food items; food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint (repeat); equipment and utensils are not being air dried; clean equipment and utensils not stored in a self-draining position and covered or inverted (repeat); single-service and single-use articles not protected from contamination; non-durable equipment observed; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); improperly cleaned storage area for refuse, recyclables, or returnables; waste receptacles not covered properly; facility not maintained clean; unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
The following inspections were conducted Oct. 19:
Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 10090 Olde U.S. 20 Suite D, Rossford, had one critical offense, which was improper use of time as a public health control (four hours) (repeat, corrected during inspection).
During a follow-up inspection, Cutting Edge Countertops, 1300 Flagship Drive, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was retail food establishment license not posted in the facility.
Los Toros Catering LLC, 159 Superior St., Rossford, had two critical violations, which were temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; and presence of live ants (ants were observed ants around a pop spill on the counter by the pop machine). Both were corrected during inspection.
Doc’s Rib Cage, 18625 Main St., Tontogany, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
The following inspections were conducted Oct. 20.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2633, 140 N. Main St., North Baltimore, had two non-critical offenses, which were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; and in-use utensils improperly stored. Both were repeat offenses.
During a follow-up inspection, Cocina de Carlos, 27072 Carronade Drive, Suite F, Perrysburg, had three non-critical offenses, which were in-use utensils improperly stored; plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired; and food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.
Elmwood Athletic Boosters-Football Concessions, 7650 Jerry City Road, Bloomdale, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (repeat).
Non-critical was equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency.
Elmwood Athletic Boosters Concession Stand, 7650 Jerry City Road, Bloomdale, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (repeat).
Non-critical was equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency (repeat).
Mak & Ali’s Pizza, 235 N. Main St., North Baltimore, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; and dressing rooms or lockers not being properly used (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Holiday Inn, 27355 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense, which was improper storage of food items.
During a complaint inspection, Barry Bagels, 26611 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one non-critical offense.
After a complaint was made Oct. 19, a full inspection of the facility was conducted. The facility needed cleaning.
The offense was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
North Baltimore Athletic Booster Concession Stand, 300 S. Tarr St., had one non-critical offense, which was equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency.
The following inspection was conducted Oct. 21.
During a follow-up inspection, Wasabi Blvd. Inc., 1616 E. Wooster St. 6&7, Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
The following inspections were conducted Oct. 22.
Frisch’s Big Boy, 10705 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had two critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled food not properly discarded when required (corrected during inspection); and no air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system.
Non-critical were warewashing equipment and/or components not cleaned at required frequency; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
During a follow-up inspection, McDonald’s, 2700 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (repeat).
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and Facility not maintained clean.
No violations were found at: Kroger, 1094 N. Main St., Bowling Green; Yum Yummy, 10677 Fremont Pike Suite A, Perrysburg; Perrysburg Junior High School, 550 E. South Boundary; McDonald’s Corporation, 26540 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg; and Best Western Falcon Plaza, 1450 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green.