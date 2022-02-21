The Wood County Health Department continues to inspect food establishments throughout the county.
The following inspections were conducted Jan. 28 and Jan. 31 as well as Feb. 1-4.
The following inspections were conducted Jan. 28.
During a follow-up inspection, Frisch’s Big Boy, 1006 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths (corrected during inspection); physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and facility not maintained clean.
During a follow-up inspection, Poco Perrysburg Inc., 3155 Chappel Drive, had five non-critical offenses, which were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; food employees wearing jewelry and/or watch on arms or hands during food preparation; cutting boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
During a follow-up inspection, Bar Louie, 4105 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; and cutting boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized.
Mail Pouch Saloon, 102 W. Main St., Haskins, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were handwashing sink water below 100°F; and equipment and utensils are not being air dried (corrected during inspection).
St. Clare Commons, 12469 Five Point Road, Perrysburg, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (corrected during inspection); and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Home 2 Suites by Hilton Bowling Green, 1630 E. Wooster St., had three critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; improper use of time as a public health control (four hours); and improper display of poisonous or toxic materials offered for retail sale.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; no written procedures for time as a public health control; a food packaged in the facility was not labeled; raw fruit and/or vegetables not washed or washed improperly; and irreversible registering temperature indicator not readily accessible for hot water mechanical warewashing operations.
Madd Jake Ventures LLC, DBA Beckett’s Burger Bar, 163 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted.
Mindful Table, 4155 Chappel Drive, Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. It was corrected during inspection.
The following inspections were done Jan. 31.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2633, 140 N. Main St., North Baltimore, had two non-critical offenses, which were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); and no soap at handwashing sink(s) (corrected during inspection).
Truenorth Store, 1000 Buck Road, Rossford, had one critical offense, which was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2322, 658 Lime City Road, Rossford, had three non-critical offenses, which were clean equipment and utensils not stored in a self-draining position and covered or inverted; equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency (repeat); and food service operations did not submit facility layout and equipment specifications.
Interstate Lanes, 819 Lime City Road, Rossford, had one critical and seven non-critical violations.
Critical was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized (repeat); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); no sanitizer test kit available; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises (repeat).
Bai Du Win LTD, 580 Craig Drive, Unit 3 & 4, Perrysburg, had six critical and 10 non-critical violations.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (repeat); handwashing sink not accessible (corrected during inspection); food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (corrected during inspection); chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration; temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were no soap at handwashing sink(s); unnecessary chemicals stored on premises; working food containers not properly labeled; improper storage of food items (repeat); in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection); re-use of single-service or single-use articles; warewashing equipment and/or components not cleaned at required frequency; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); facility not maintained clean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Bowling Green Dairy Queen, 434 E. Wooster St., had five critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were food employee(s) did not wash hands when required (corrected during inspection); handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (corrected during inspection); equipment and utensils contacting temperature-controlled food not cleaned at required frequency (ice machine); equipment and utensils contacting temperature-controlled food not cleaned every four hours (fryer tongs) (corrected during inspection); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked.
Non-critical were raw fruit and/or vegetables not washed or washed improperly; single-service and single-use articles not protected from contamination; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
China City, 129 N. Main St., North Baltimore, had six critical and seven non-critical violations.
Critical were handwashing sink not accessible (repeat); food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat); improper use of non-continuous cooking; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were temperature-controlled foods not properly thawed (corrected during inspection); improper storage of food items; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises; and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
The following inspections were conducted Feb. 1.
Porky’s Pizza Trof, 13165 Main St., POB 64, Weston, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
Pagliai’s Pizza Inc., 945 S. Main St., Bowling Green, has two critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet.
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled (repeat); cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
Pizza Pub 516 of Perrysburg, 27072 Carronade Drive, Suite K, had two critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat); and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were non-durable equipment observed; fixed equipment not properly sealed or spaced for cleaning; cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hambrgs.,1504 E. Wooster St, Bowling Green, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were person in charge was unable to demonstrate knowledge of food temperatures and times for safe cooking; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was equipment and utensils are not being air dried.
Cocina de Carlos, 27072 Carronade Drive, Suite F, Perrysburg, had six critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical were no person in charge present in food facility during inspection (corrected during inspection); employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (corrected during inspection); chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (corrected during inspection); equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat); and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled.
Non-critical were no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events; improper method for cooling TCS foods (corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; facility flooring not maintained clean; and food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection (repeat).
Hampton Inn, 142 Campbell Hill Road, Bowling Green, had three critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical were utensils and food-contact surfaces of equipment not sanitized at the required frequency; chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (corrected during inspection); and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was no sanitizer test kit available for lactic acid sanitizer.
Pollyeyes East Inc. DBA Campus Pollyeyes, 440 E. Court St., Bowling Green, had two critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and improper use of time as a public health control (four hours). Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled; cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized (repeat); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and facility not maintained clean.
Qdoba Mexican Eats, 129 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were equipment and utensils are not being air dried (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Hershey’s Ice Cream DBA Nedley’s Ice Cream & Coffee Cafe’, 200 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had seven critical and seven non-critical violations.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (repeat); food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (repeat, corrected during inspection); equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (corrected during inspection); utensils and food-contact surfaces of equipment not sanitized at the required frequency; refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection); and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation; in-use utensils improperly stored (repeat); non-durable equipment observed; no sanitizer test kit available; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises.
Grounds For Thought, 174 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Easy Street Cafe and Grumpy Dave’s Bar, 104 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had three critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat); improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials; and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; food employee(s) not wearing a proper hair restraint; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Fairfield Inn & Suites, 1544 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was improper use of time as a public health control (four hours).
Non-critical was raw fruit and/or vegetables not washed or washed improperly. It was corrected during inspection.
Walmart, 131 W. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health.
Non-critical were no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events; no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s); and non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
Redneck Willy’s, 13217 Main St., Weston, had three non-critical offenses, which were in-use utensils improperly stored (corrected during inspection); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (repeat).
Kentucky Fried Chicken/Long John Silvers, 1020 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, Balance Pan-Asian Grille, 26520 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health.
Non-critical were no written procedures for time as a public health control; improper method for cooling temperature-controlled foods; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Hissho Sushi @ Meijer, 10055 Olde U.S. 20, Rossford, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health.
Non-critical was no written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events.
Stones Throw Tavern (The) & Grill, 176 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had four critical and three non-critical violations.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat); improper reheating of food for hot holding; refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat, corrected during inspection); and containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean. All were repeat offenses.
Los Toros Catering LLC, 159 Superior St., Rossford, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was improper cooling of temperature-controlled food.
Non-critical was food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint.
Total Sports Grill, 10020 S. Compass Drive, Rossford, had two non-critical offenses, which were improper storage of single-service and single-use articles; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable (repeat).
Sterling’s Amish Deli, 133 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had four critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation; improper reheating of food for hot holding (corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (repeat); and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and opened drinks were observed in the kitchen by the main food prep area (corrected during inspection).
Novel Blends, 116 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked.
The following inspections were done Feb. 2.
Fuel Mart/Subway, 1004 Bowling Green Road, Bradner, had two non-critical offenses, which were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; and non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
1st Wok, 10093 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had two critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical were food in contact with an unclean surface or linens; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; re-use of single-service or single-use articles (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises.
Vito’s Pizza, 118 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had two critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food; improper storage of food items; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
First Solar, 28101 Cedar Park Blvd., Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food.
McDonald’s, 835 Lime City Road, Rossford, had one critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat).
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; non-durable equipment observed; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); unnecessary or nonfunctional items and/or litter on premises (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
During a follow-up inspection, GBSBrewing Co., 26611 N. Dixie Hwy. Suite 105, Perrysburg, had one critical and seven non-critical violations.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; fixed equipment not properly sealed or spaced for cleaning; equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; no sanitizer test kit available; physical facilities not maintained in good repair; and food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 10413 Fremont Pike Suite A, Perrysburg, had three critical and six non-critical violations.
Critical were handwashing sink not accessible; temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. All were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled; food employees wearing jewelry on arms or hands during food preparation; non-durable equipment observed; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; facility not maintained clean; and food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.
The following inspection was conducted Feb. 4.
Tim Hortons, 1011 Buck Road, Rossford, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Zero violations were found at Courtyard Café, 9789 Clark Drive, Rossford; First United Methodist Child Learning Center, 1526 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; and Rapid Fired Pizza, 852 S. Main St., Bowling Green.