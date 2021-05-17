Ants have been found for the second time at a Perrysburg eatery known for its outlandish ice cream shakes.
The Wood County Health Department conducted a follow-up inspection of Odd Fodder, 26520 N. Dixie Hwy., on May 4 and found one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was the presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests. It was a repeat offense. Ants were observed during an April 1 inspection and again this month under three compartment sink and around dish machine.
Non-critical were cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; mops dried improperly; and facility floor not maintained clean (repeat).
The following inspections were done May 3.
Norplas Industries, 7825 Caple Blvd., Northwood, had two critical and one non-critical offense.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat).
Non-critical was inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating or holding food (repeat).
The following inspections were don May 4.
Carolyn’s Personalized Catering LLC, 29208 Millbury Road, Millbury, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was handwashing sink not accessible. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were improper storage of food items; food not stored to prevent contamination; equipment, utensils and lines stored improperly (corrected during inspection); and non-durable equipment observed.
Dollar Tree Store #72, 1040 N. Main Street #3, Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Subway, 1501 Woodville Road, Millbury, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were working food containers not properly labeled (corrected during inspection); non-durable equipment observed; mops dried improperly (repeat); and light intensity less than 10 foot candles in required areas (repeat).
Biggby Coffee, 26567 N. Dixie Hwy., Suite 133, Perrysburg, had one critical and five non-critical violations.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health.
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; no soap at handwashing sink(s); single-service and single-use articles not protected from contamination; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Dunkin Donuts/Shree Donuts Inc., 26555 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were improper storage of food items; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
The following inspections were done May 6.
Campus Market, 780 S. College Drive, Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
Wonder Bakery Outlet, 3818 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one non-critical offense, which was physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Penta Career Center Kitchen 1114, 9301 Buck Road, Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency; and mops dried improperly.
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 10090 Fremont Pike, Rossford, had five non-critical violations, which were working food containers not properly labeled; equipment and utensils are not being air dried; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; facility not maintained clean; and personal items observed stored over and among foodservice items.
The following inspections were done May 7.
Mr. Freeze, 627 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had two non-critical offenses, which were food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint; and improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths.
Baymont by Wyndham, 27441 Helen Drive, Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health.
Non-critical was no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s).
Pertoria Inc. DBA Wendy’s, 26630 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was improper use of time as a public health control (eight hours) (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Zero violations were found at Imaginative Beginnings, Inc., 4937 Woodville Road, Northwood; Bowling Green Middle School, 1079 Fairview Ave., Bowling Green; Mel-o-creme Inc., 1512 Woodville Road, Northwood; Sunrise Park & Banquet Center, 1460 Woodville Road, Millbury; Mendoza Enterprises LLC, 127 N. Main St., Bowling Green; R & G Concessions #2, 450 Myers 242, Jerry City; Cindy’s Concessions, 601 E. Crocker St., Bradner; Crosswinds Golf Club, 8205 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg; Penta Career Center Lab 1112, 9301 Buck Road, Perrysburg; Colonial Kettle Corn, 24259 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg; Get Inspired Nutrition, 157 N. Main St., Bowling Green; Penn Station East Coast Subs, 10015 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg; Penta Career Center Instructional Kitchens 1108, 9301 Buck Road, Perrysburg; Penta Career Center Cafeteria, 9301 Buck Road, Perrysburg; and Candlewood Suites, 27350 Lake Vue Drive, Perrysburg.