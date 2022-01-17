Food-service establishments in Perrysburg and Northwood were the focus on Wood County Health Department inspectors during the week of Dec. 27.
The following inspections were done Dec. 27
Comfort Suites, 27450 Helen Drive, Perrysburg, has two critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled.
Non-critical were food stored in prohibited area; equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Chick-fil-A, 10315 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, which were use of non-durable equipment; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; and facility walls not maintained clean.
The following inspections were done Dec. 28.
McDonald’s, 12776 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, had three non-critical offenses, which were use of non-durable equipment; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
Ten Pin Inc., 121 S. Main St., North Baltimore, has two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were re-use of single-service or single-use articles; and non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
Fuel Mart, 2185 Grant Road, North Baltimore, had two critical offenses, which were handwashing sink not accessible; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (repeat). Both were corrected during inspection.
During a follow-up inspection, Arby’s, 26530 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections were done Dec. 29.
Arturo’s Pizza Kitchen, 2507 Oregon Road, Northwood, had one critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were food packaged in the facility not labeled; and floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
Eastern Lanes, 3511 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one critical offense, which was food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation.
During a follow-up inspection, Te’Kela, 25481 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had two critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were handwashing sink not accessible; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were no soap at bar handwashing sink; improper storage of single-use items; cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Royal Bar, 3012 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one critical offense, which was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 3007 Curtice Road, Northwood, had three non-critical offenses, which were equipment and utensils are not being air dried (repeat, corrected during inspection); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Arby’s, 7553 Arbor Drive, Northwood, had one non-critical offense, which was floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.
Hy-Miler, 2488 Oregon Road, Northwood, had two critical and eight non-critical violations.
Critical were food employee(s) did not wash hands when required; and improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection; no towels or drying device at the handwashing sink behind the Subway counter (corrected during inspection); food employee(s) with long hair and beard that was not short to the face not wearing a hair/beard restraint; equipment and utensils are not being air dried (repeat); non-durable equipment observed; non-food contact surfaces lined with absorbent materials; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
The following inspections were done Dec. 31.
Knucklehead’s Kafe, 24208 E. Front St., Grand Rapids, had one critical and four non-critical offenses.
Critical was working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency; physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
LaRoe’s Restaurant, 24138 Front St./1st Floor, Grand Rapids, had three critical and four non-critical violations.
All three critical were corrected during inspection and included equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat); refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked; and working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled.
Non-critical were equipment and utensils are not being air dried (repeat); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and facility not maintained clean.
Zero violations were found at Rally’s, 1005 N. Main St., Bowling Green, and Jimmy Johns, 2503 Oregon Road, Northwood.